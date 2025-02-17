Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities

• Ensure customer satisfaction

• Use Sales database to record sales activities

• Manage key accounts and develop new segments (applications)

• Visit customers, traveling

• Ensure conformance with corporate guidelines

• Establish, develop and maintain relationships with partners, governmental institutions, and associations

• Regularly interact with other departments to ensure a smooth business process

• Visiting and consulting existing and acquiring new customers to give the best SKP's solution Desired Outcomes/KPIs

• Achieve sales target

• Fulfil KPIs setting