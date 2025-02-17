Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/03/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM

Kỹ sư điện

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư điện Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 14 đường số 8, Khu Dân cư Khang An, Phường Phú Hữu, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Key Responsibilities
• Ensure customer satisfaction
• Use Sales database to record sales activities
• Manage key accounts and develop new segments (applications)
• Visit customers, traveling
• Ensure conformance with corporate guidelines
• Establish, develop and maintain relationships with partners, governmental institutions, and associations
• Regularly interact with other departments to ensure a smooth business process
• Visiting and consulting existing and acquiring new customers to give the best SKP's solution Desired Outcomes/KPIs
• Achieve sales target
• Fulfil KPIs setting

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Key knowledge
- Degree in engineering (Automation Engineer, Mechatronics Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics Engineer etc.) or similar.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Số 14 đường số 8, KDC Khang An, Phường Phú Hữu, Thành phố Thủ Đức

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

