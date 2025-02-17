Tuyển Kỹ sư điện CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư điện Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 14 đường số 8, Khu Dân cư Khang An, Phường Phú Hữu, Thành phố Thủ Đức, TP Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư điện Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Key Responsibilities
• Ensure customer satisfaction
• Use Sales database to record sales activities
• Manage key accounts and develop new segments (applications)
• Visit customers, traveling
• Ensure conformance with corporate guidelines
• Establish, develop and maintain relationships with partners, governmental institutions, and associations
• Regularly interact with other departments to ensure a smooth business process
• Visiting and consulting existing and acquiring new customers to give the best SKP's solution Desired Outcomes/KPIs
• Achieve sales target
• Fulfil KPIs setting
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Key knowledge
- Degree in engineering (Automation Engineer, Mechatronics Engineer, Electrical Engineer, Electronics Engineer etc.) or similar.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SAIKOPACK VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
