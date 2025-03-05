Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: No. 33 VSIP II

- A, Street No. 32, Vietnam

- Singapore Industrial Park II

- A, Tan Binh, Binh Duong

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Carry out operation, maintenance, and resolve any Electrical/ Automation equipment issues.
• Calculate and design PLC - HMI control, supervise and inspect construction new projects for improve Electric, Water/Sewage,
• Air, Gas systems and other Electrical/ Automation equipment in the manufacturing process.
• Develop and implement big data communication (IoT) from existing system/ equipment and SQL database.
• Develop automated workflows using Power Automate and Power Apps applications.
• Manage 5S and promote improvement activities as KAIZEN, Energy-saving activities.
• Other duties assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: University/College with electrical/automation/IT or similar major.
• Language: Business English.
• Strong communication, proficient in design software, PLC/HMI programmed.
• Have knowledge SQL/Python or SCADA/ MES systems is a plus.
• Have at least 01 year of experience in this field.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

