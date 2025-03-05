Tuyển Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Bình Dương: No. 33 VSIP II - A, Street No. 32, Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park II - A, Tan Binh, Binh Duong

Kỹ sư lập trình PLC/SCADA

• Carry out operation, maintenance, and resolve any Electrical/ Automation equipment issues.

• Calculate and design PLC - HMI control, supervise and inspect construction new projects for improve Electric, Water/Sewage,

• Air, Gas systems and other Electrical/ Automation equipment in the manufacturing process.

• Develop and implement big data communication (IoT) from existing system/ equipment and SQL database.

• Develop automated workflows using Power Automate and Power Apps applications.

• Manage 5S and promote improvement activities as KAIZEN, Energy-saving activities.

• Other duties assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Education: University/College with electrical/automation/IT or similar major.

• Language: Business English.

• Strong communication, proficient in design software, PLC/HMI programmed.

• Have knowledge SQL/Python or SCADA/ MES systems is a plus.

• Have at least 01 year of experience in this field.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

