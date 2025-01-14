Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Make a proposal (basic design of WTP & WWTP or other process) include: calculation, drawing (flowsheet, layout.), running cost.

- Support Sales Man to do technical sale activity.

- Coordinate the work in plant department to implement project.

- Prepare operation manual. Joint to project team for commissioning work, prepare commissioning report.

- Take full advantage of Laboratory and combine with available technology to optimize for water & wastewater technical treatment process.

- Issue the basic engine forms (standard) such as calculation sheet, running cost, specification, quotation…

- Study and transfer updated technology.

- Do Jar-test to support technical engineer to make the proposal.

- Consider to list up requirement information & cooperate closely with sale man to clear requirement, specification and scope from customer.

- Collect and prepare the price list of equipment & instrument.

- Update the data base for cost estimation.

- Cooperate with GKC-T & other partners to estimate cost of project.

- Prepare the standard of cost for simple domestic project.

- Support Plant department to make operation manual.

- Consult technical & troubleshooting.