Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư môi trường Tại Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD
- Bình Dương: N0. 40, VSIP, Street 3, Vietnam
- Singapore Industrial Park Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province.
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Make a proposal (basic design of WTP & WWTP or other process) include: calculation, drawing (flowsheet, layout.), running cost.
- Support Sales Man to do technical sale activity.
- Coordinate the work in plant department to implement project.
- Prepare operation manual. Joint to project team for commissioning work, prepare commissioning report.
- Take full advantage of Laboratory and combine with available technology to optimize for water & wastewater technical treatment process.
- Issue the basic engine forms (standard) such as calculation sheet, running cost, specification, quotation…
- Study and transfer updated technology.
- Do Jar-test to support technical engineer to make the proposal.
- Consider to list up requirement information & cooperate closely with sale man to clear requirement, specification and scope from customer.
- Collect and prepare the price list of equipment & instrument.
- Update the data base for cost estimation.
- Cooperate with GKC-T & other partners to estimate cost of project.
- Prepare the standard of cost for simple domestic project.
- Support Plant department to make operation manual.
- Consult technical & troubleshooting.
