Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/02/2025
Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD

Kỹ sư môi trường

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư môi trường Tại Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: N0. 40, VSIP, Street 3, Vietnam

- Singapore Industrial Park Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province.

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư môi trường Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Make a proposal (basic design of WTP & WWTP or other process) include: calculation, drawing (flowsheet, layout.), running cost.
- Support Sales Man to do technical sale activity.
- Coordinate the work in plant department to implement project.
- Prepare operation manual. Joint to project team for commissioning work, prepare commissioning report.
- Take full advantage of Laboratory and combine with available technology to optimize for water & wastewater technical treatment process.
- Issue the basic engine forms (standard) such as calculation sheet, running cost, specification, quotation…
- Study and transfer updated technology.
- Do Jar-test to support technical engineer to make the proposal.
- Consider to list up requirement information & cooperate closely with sale man to clear requirement, specification and scope from customer.
- Collect and prepare the price list of equipment & instrument.
- Update the data base for cost estimation.
- Cooperate with GKC-T & other partners to estimate cost of project.
- Prepare the standard of cost for simple domestic project.
- Support Plant department to make operation manual.
- Consult technical & troubleshooting.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD

Goshu Kohsan (VN) CO., LTD

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 40 Street 3, VSIP (Vietnam - Singapore Industrial park), Thuan An dist., Binh Duong province

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-moi-truong-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-binh-duong-job294533
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghệ Cao HTC
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghệ Cao HTC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghệ Cao HTC
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hà Nội Hòa Bình Yên Bái Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HS Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường HS Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
HS Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC
Hạn nộp: 22/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 900 - 12 USD
Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hải Phòng Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 900 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ & Môi Trường Á Đông
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công TY TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ & Môi Trường Á Đông làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ & Môi Trường Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 16 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Hồng Hạnh
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 17 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Searefico Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Quảng Ninh Quảng Nam Đà Nẵng Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 17 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DEFU GLOBAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH COKI INVESTMENT
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MHRENTAL VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 6 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ ĐỨC TRÍ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 36 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm công ty cổ phần ci holding
Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học công ty cổ phần ci holding làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu
công ty cổ phần ci holding
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Bình Dương Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Tuyển DevOps Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SAVA META
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH BỆNH VIỆN THẨM MỸ SIAM THAILAND
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Tuyển Designer Star Fashion Company Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Star Fashion Company Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đầu tư và Giải pháp VietIS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Quản lý cửa hàng/Cửa hàng trưởng Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Amway Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghệ Cao HTC
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghệ Cao HTC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghệ Cao HTC
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Và Công Nghiệp NSN
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hà Nội Hòa Bình Yên Bái Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm HS Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường HS Company Limited làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 500 - 1 USD
HS Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn 500 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN VÀ DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ ASIC
Hạn nộp: 22/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II làm việc tại Quốc tế thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hoya Glass Disk Vietnam II
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Quốc tế Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Proterial Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Hạn nộp: 07/05/2025
Hải Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 900 - 12 USD
Công ty cổ phần Vinhomes
Hạn nộp: 30/04/2025
Hải Phòng Hà Nội Hưng Yên Đã hết hạn 900 - 12 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công TY TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ & Môi Trường Á Đông
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công TY TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ & Môi Trường Á Đông làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 40 Triệu
Công TY TNHH Phát Triển Công Nghệ & Môi Trường Á Đông
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 16 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Tuyển Kỹ sư môi trường Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 400 - 800 USD
Công Ty TNHH LG Electronics Việt Nam Hải Phòng
Hạn nộp: 24/04/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn 400 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất