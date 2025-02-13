Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a HVAC Engineer who will be responsible for managing a team of HVAC engineers/consultants and ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget. They may also be responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures related to HVAC engineering. In addition, they may be responsible for evaluating the performance of HVAC engineers and providing feedback.

HVAC Engineer

HVAC Engineer provides application requirements/needs analysis, design, documentation, testing or modification, and

implementation of multifaceted computer systems and/or complex machine operating systems based on and related to user or system design specifications.

Responsibilities

1. Taking responsibility for all project aspects, reporting to the president of the company.

2. Provide information to the appropriate Project Manager as required to support the preparation of White Papers and/or ACT

requests for project funding.

3. Coordinate the efforts of installation technicians and mechanics engaged in HVAC system installation and modification to