Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Tại Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 2A, 2FL, Broadway C Building, 150 Nguyen Luong Bang St., Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
We are looking for a HVAC Engineer who will be responsible for managing a team of HVAC engineers/consultants and ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget. They may also be responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures related to HVAC engineering. In addition, they may be responsible for evaluating the performance of HVAC engineers and providing feedback.
HVAC Engineer
HVAC Engineer provides application requirements/needs analysis, design, documentation, testing or modification, and
implementation of multifaceted computer systems and/or complex machine operating systems based on and related to user or system design specifications.
Responsibilities
1. Taking responsibility for all project aspects, reporting to the president of the company.
2. Provide information to the appropriate Project Manager as required to support the preparation of White Papers and/or ACT
requests for project funding.
3. Coordinate the efforts of installation technicians and mechanics engaged in HVAC system installation and modification to
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI