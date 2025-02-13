Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam

Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Tại Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Room 2A, 2FL, Broadway C Building, 150 Nguyen Luong Bang St., Tan Phu Ward, District 7, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are looking for a HVAC Engineer who will be responsible for managing a team of HVAC engineers/consultants and ensuring that projects are completed on time and within budget. They may also be responsible for developing and implementing policies and procedures related to HVAC engineering. In addition, they may be responsible for evaluating the performance of HVAC engineers and providing feedback.
HVAC Engineer
HVAC Engineer provides application requirements/needs analysis, design, documentation, testing or modification, and
implementation of multifaceted computer systems and/or complex machine operating systems based on and related to user or system design specifications.
Responsibilities
1. Taking responsibility for all project aspects, reporting to the president of the company.
2. Provide information to the appropriate Project Manager as required to support the preparation of White Papers and/or ACT
requests for project funding.
3. Coordinate the efforts of installation technicians and mechanics engaged in HVAC system installation and modification to

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam

Công Ty TNHH CM Plus Việt Nam

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà Broadway C, 150 Nguyễn Lương Bằng, P. Tân Phú, Quận 7, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-thiet-ke-hvac-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job302719
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu
MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Hạn nộp: 08/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VIỄN THÔNG CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ SOHO
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VIỄN THÔNG CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ SOHO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VIỄN THÔNG CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ SOHO
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1
Hạn nộp: 23/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 17 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kiến Trúc Việt Miền Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công ty CP Kiến Trúc Việt Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Kiến Trúc Việt Miền Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Hạn nộp: 03/06/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẢO TÍN
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẢO TÍN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẢO TÍN
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ VÀ XÂY DỰNG GIZA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 14 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 22 Triệu
MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Hạn nộp: 08/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VIỄN THÔNG CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ SOHO
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VIỄN THÔNG CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ SOHO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP VIỄN THÔNG CÔNG NGHỆ SỐ SOHO
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 17 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn PC1
Hạn nộp: 23/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 17 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT TẬP ĐOÀN ĐẠI VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 19/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kiến Trúc Việt Miền Nam
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công ty CP Kiến Trúc Việt Miền Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Kiến Trúc Việt Miền Nam
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MEINHARDT ENGINEERS Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT làm việc tại Nghệ An thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu
Công Ty CP Tự động hóa và Xây lắp điện SNT
Hạn nộp: 03/06/2025
Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Đã hết hạn 13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẢO TÍN
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế HVAC CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẢO TÍN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN BẢO TÍN
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất