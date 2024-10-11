Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Design and development of mechanical products, industrial machinery and equipment 2D, 3D Detailed Design Go to field surveys, come up with design ideas, dissect, publish drawings Concept design, offering new solutions according to customer requirements Design analysis and optimization to ensure production feasibility and cost-effectiveness Preparation of technical documentation, production instructions and material catalogue Collaborate with production, engineering, and project management departments to ensure the design meets the requirements Research and application of new technologies, advanced materials and production processes Participate in product testing, evaluation, and improvement

