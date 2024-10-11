Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/11/2024
Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình

Kỹ sư thiết kế

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế Tại Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình

Mức lương
12 - 25 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Phạm Dùng, An Hồng, An Dương, Hải Phòng (gần KCN nomura, KCN Nam cầu kiền, KCN Tràng Duệ), An Dương

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu

Design and development of mechanical products, industrial machinery and equipment 2D, 3D Detailed Design Go to field surveys, come up with design ideas, dissect, publish drawings Concept design, offering new solutions according to customer requirements Design analysis and optimization to ensure production feasibility and cost-effectiveness Preparation of technical documentation, production instructions and material catalogue Collaborate with production, engineering, and project management departments to ensure the design meets the requirements Research and application of new technologies, advanced materials and production processes Participate in product testing, evaluation, and improvement
Design and development of mechanical products, industrial machinery and equipment
2D, 3D Detailed Design
Go to field surveys, come up with design ideas, dissect, publish drawings
Concept design, offering new solutions according to customer requirements
Design analysis and optimization to ensure production feasibility and cost-effectiveness
Preparation of technical documentation, production instructions and material catalogue
Collaborate with production, engineering, and project management departments to ensure the design meets the requirements
Research and application of new technologies, advanced materials and production processes
Participate in product testing, evaluation, and improvement

Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tốt nghiệp đại học chuyên ngành Kỹ thuật Cơ khí, Cơ khí Chế tạo máy hoặc các ngành liên quan Đọc hiểu bản vẽ cơ khí, thành thạo sử dụng các phần mềm thiết kế: AutoCAD, Solidworks, FUSION 360 Kỹ năng vẽ và thiết kế 2D, 3D tốt Hiểu biết về quy trình sản xuất, vật liệu và tiêu chuẩn công nghiệp Khả năng tư duy phân tích và giải quyết vấn đề Kỹ năng giao tiếp và làm việc nhóm tốt Chủ động, sáng tạo và có khả năng học hỏi nhanh
Tốt nghiệp đại học chuyên ngành Kỹ thuật Cơ khí, Cơ khí Chế tạo máy hoặc các ngành liên quan
Đọc hiểu bản vẽ cơ khí, thành thạo sử dụng các phần mềm thiết kế: AutoCAD, Solidworks, FUSION 360
Kỹ năng vẽ và thiết kế 2D, 3D tốt
Hiểu biết về quy trình sản xuất, vật liệu và tiêu chuẩn công nghiệp
Khả năng tư duy phân tích và giải quyết vấn đề
Kỹ năng giao tiếp và làm việc nhóm tốt
Chủ động, sáng tạo và có khả năng học hỏi nhanh

Tại Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Mức lương cạnh tranh, phù hợp với năng lực Được đào tạo và hướng dẫn bởi các kỹ sư có kinh nghiệm Cơ hội phát triển nghề nghiệp trong lĩnh vực sản xuất công nghiệp Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, năng động và thân thiện Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo nâng cao kỹ năng chuyên môn Chế độ bảo hiểm đầy đủ theo quy định của pháp luật Thưởng lễ, Tết và các chế độ phúc lợi khác theo quy định công ty Tham gia các hoạt động team building, du lịch hàng năm
Mức lương cạnh tranh, phù hợp với năng lực
Được đào tạo và hướng dẫn bởi các kỹ sư có kinh nghiệm
Cơ hội phát triển nghề nghiệp trong lĩnh vực sản xuất công nghiệp
Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, năng động và thân thiện
Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo nâng cao kỹ năng chuyên môn
Chế độ bảo hiểm đầy đủ theo quy định của pháp luật
Thưởng lễ, Tết và các chế độ phúc lợi khác theo quy định công ty
Tham gia các hoạt động team building, du lịch hàng năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình

Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Phạm Dùng, An Hồng, An Dương, Hải Phòng

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-thiet-ke-thu-nhap-12-25-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-hai-phong-job211853
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A Z B Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A Z B Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A Z B Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Tây Ninh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Building Information Modeling
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công Ty TNHH Building Information Modeling làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Building Information Modeling
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cbc - Civil & Building Construction
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Cbc - Civil & Building Construction làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Cbc - Civil & Building Construction
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIKO
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIKO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIKO
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEY & PARTNERS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH NEY & PARTNERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEY & PARTNERS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Chuyên viên đào tạo CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Hải Phòng Bình Dương Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Z-Ton International Vina
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ VI MÔ Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Hải Phòng Quảng Ninh Hải Dương Thanh Hóa Ninh Bình Nam Định Hà Nam Hưng Yên Thái Bình Bắc Ninh Bắc Giang Lạng Sơn Thái Nguyên Bắc Kạn Tuyên Quang Hà Giang Cao Bằng Vĩnh Phúc Hòa Bình Phú Thọ Lào Cai Yên Bái Sơn La Điện Biên Lai Châu Kiên Giang Cà Mau Bạc Liêu Sóc Trăng Cần Thơ An Giang Đồng Tháp Tiền Giang Long An Bến Tre Đồng Nai Hà Tĩnh Bình Phước Nghệ An Còn 9 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC LÝ ĐẠI LỢI
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH công nghệ Amtran Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ điện CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ NHỰA PHA LÊ
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Tuyển Project Manager Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Hasbro Sourcing & Operations Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Viet Nam Concentrix Services
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Viet Nam Concentrix Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Viet Nam Concentrix Services
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AI XTECH
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AI XTECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AI XTECH
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Xhome Việt Nam
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư Công ty cổ phần Xhome Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Xhome Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A Z B Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A Z B Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN A Z B Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 07/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Tây Ninh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Khang Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Khang Minh
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 16 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH MAEDA KOSEN VIỆT NAM - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Building Information Modeling
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công Ty TNHH Building Information Modeling làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Building Information Modeling
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cbc - Civil & Building Construction
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Cbc - Civil & Building Construction làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 1 USD
Cbc - Civil & Building Construction
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 700 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIKO
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIKO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KAIKO
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN XÂY LẮP AN KHÁNH
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH NEY & PARTNERS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH NEY & PARTNERS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH NEY & PARTNERS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần công nghệ và đầu tư Intech
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH sản xuất trí tuệ Startec Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH sản xuất trí tuệ Startec Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công Ty Cổ Phần Đô Thị Amata Hạ Long làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đô Thị Amata Hạ Long
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp nặng IBS làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp nặng IBS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Lắp Hải Long làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 135 - 175 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Lắp Hải Long
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Damen Song Cam Shipyard Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Damen Song Cam Shipyard Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công Ty TNHH Xây Lắp Thương Mại Song Anh làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Xây Lắp Thương Mại Song Anh
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công Ty TNHH Xây Lắp Thương Mại Song Anh làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 800 - 11 USD Công Ty TNHH Xây Lắp Thương Mại Song Anh
800 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG KHÁNH ĐẠT làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG KHÁNH ĐẠT
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Xuân Dương làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Xây Dựng Xuân Dương
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty TNHH Kỹ thuật Việt Hàn làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Kỹ thuật Việt Hàn
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT VÀ KINH DOANH VIPEV
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm