Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 12 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư thiết kế Tại Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình
- Hải Phòng: Phạm Dùng, An Hồng, An Dương, Hải Phòng (gần KCN nomura, KCN Nam cầu kiền, KCN Tràng Duệ), An Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư thiết kế Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu
Design and development of mechanical products, industrial machinery and equipment
2D, 3D Detailed Design
Go to field surveys, come up with design ideas, dissect, publish drawings
Concept design, offering new solutions according to customer requirements
Design analysis and optimization to ensure production feasibility and cost-effectiveness
Preparation of technical documentation, production instructions and material catalogue
Collaborate with production, engineering, and project management departments to ensure the design meets the requirements
Research and application of new technologies, advanced materials and production processes
Participate in product testing, evaluation, and improvement
Với Mức Lương 12 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tốt nghiệp đại học chuyên ngành Kỹ thuật Cơ khí, Cơ khí Chế tạo máy hoặc các ngành liên quan
Đọc hiểu bản vẽ cơ khí, thành thạo sử dụng các phần mềm thiết kế: AutoCAD, Solidworks, FUSION 360
Kỹ năng vẽ và thiết kế 2D, 3D tốt
Hiểu biết về quy trình sản xuất, vật liệu và tiêu chuẩn công nghiệp
Khả năng tư duy phân tích và giải quyết vấn đề
Kỹ năng giao tiếp và làm việc nhóm tốt
Chủ động, sáng tạo và có khả năng học hỏi nhanh
Tại Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Mức lương cạnh tranh, phù hợp với năng lực
Được đào tạo và hướng dẫn bởi các kỹ sư có kinh nghiệm
Cơ hội phát triển nghề nghiệp trong lĩnh vực sản xuất công nghiệp
Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, năng động và thân thiện
Được tham gia các khóa đào tạo nâng cao kỹ năng chuyên môn
Chế độ bảo hiểm đầy đủ theo quy định của pháp luật
Thưởng lễ, Tết và các chế độ phúc lợi khác theo quy định công ty
Tham gia các hoạt động team building, du lịch hàng năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần cơ khí và dịch vụ thương mại An Bình
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
