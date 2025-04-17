Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 45 Triệu

Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Mức lương
25 - 45 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu

Quantity Surveying (QS) Tasks:
- Extract and summarize quantities from estimation drawings
- Calculate construction costs (materials, labor, machinery, etc.)
- Prepare internal cost estimates using the summarized quantities and unit prices. Compare and adjust these against estimates submitted by general contractors to finalize costs and consolidate internal estimates.
- Calculate indirect expenses (temporary facilities, labor costs, construction insurance).

Construction Plan & Method Statement Preparation:
- Collaborate with design and construction teams to create detailed method statements.
- Use specialized software (AutoCAD, Revit) to optimize construction sequence drawings.
- Prepare bid-compliant method statements that meet technical and site requirements.
- Coordinate with material suppliers and subcontractors to plan construction sequences that align with technical specs and schedules.

Master Schedule Preparation:
- Develop an overall construction schedule based on quantities, labor rates, and equipment data.
- Use specialized software (Microsoft Project, Primavera) to create weekly, monthly, and quarterly progress schedules.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English: Upper-Intermediate level.
- Bachelor\'s degree in building and construction economics or related field.
- 5+ years of experience in QS, construction procedure development, and progress scheduling
- 10+ years of working experience in site.
- Familiarity with specialized software such as AutoCAD, Revit, Microsoft Project, Excel, etc.
- In-depth knowledge of Vietnamese building codes and standards.
- Leadership of 3 QS Engineers (Structural QS, Design QS, Construction Planning QS) and Design CAD OPE and be able to work as a team, manage time, and coordinate with each other.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance
- Review salary: 1 time/ year
- Performance bonus: 1 time/ year.
- Company trip
- Health check: 1 time/ year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Địa điểm: 704 Zen Plaza, 56 Nguyen Trai St, Dist1, Ho Chi Minh City

