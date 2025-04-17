Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 25 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Nam Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu

Quantity Surveying (QS) Tasks:

- Extract and summarize quantities from estimation drawings

- Calculate construction costs (materials, labor, machinery, etc.)

- Prepare internal cost estimates using the summarized quantities and unit prices. Compare and adjust these against estimates submitted by general contractors to finalize costs and consolidate internal estimates.

- Calculate indirect expenses (temporary facilities, labor costs, construction insurance).



Construction Plan & Method Statement Preparation:

- Collaborate with design and construction teams to create detailed method statements.

- Use specialized software (AutoCAD, Revit) to optimize construction sequence drawings.

- Prepare bid-compliant method statements that meet technical and site requirements.

- Coordinate with material suppliers and subcontractors to plan construction sequences that align with technical specs and schedules.



Master Schedule Preparation:

- Develop an overall construction schedule based on quantities, labor rates, and equipment data.

- Use specialized software (Microsoft Project, Primavera) to create weekly, monthly, and quarterly progress schedules.

Với Mức Lương 25 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- English: Upper-Intermediate level.

- Bachelor\'s degree in building and construction economics or related field.

- 5+ years of experience in QS, construction procedure development, and progress scheduling

- 10+ years of working experience in site.

- Familiarity with specialized software such as AutoCAD, Revit, Microsoft Project, Excel, etc.

- In-depth knowledge of Vietnamese building codes and standards.

- Leadership of 3 QS Engineers (Structural QS, Design QS, Construction Planning QS) and Design CAD OPE and be able to work as a team, manage time, and coordinate with each other.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Social insurance

- Review salary: 1 time/ year

- Performance bonus: 1 time/ year.

- Company trip

- Health check: 1 time/ year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin