Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/05/2025
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Kỹ thuật IT

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About the Role:
We are seeking an accomplished Senior IT Consultant who is fluent in German and English to join our high-performing team dedicated to delivering innovative internal IT solutions that empower our global organization of 500,000 users. In this pivotal role, you will collaborate with a team of Business Analysts and IT consultants to navigate complex workflows platform, drive strategic migration efforts, deliver insightful business analytics, and provide expert guidance on all aspects of IT solutions. Your blend of leadership, technical acumen, and strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping the future of our IT landscape and ensuring alignment with overarching business objectives.
Senior IT Consultant
fluent in German and English
Key Responsibilities:
• Leadership and Teamwork: Provide inspirational leadership and cooperativeness to a team of BAs and IT consultants, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment that encourages professional development and knowledge sharing.
• Workflows Platform Modernization: Lead the analysis of workflows platform, meticulously documenting requirements and identifying gaps to facilitate a seamless migration to new technologies.
• Requirements Engineering and Documentation: Engage with diverse stakeholders across the organization to elicit, analyze, and document business requirements, translating them into clear, concise, and actionable user stories.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

