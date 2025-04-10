Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the Role:

We are seeking an accomplished Senior IT Consultant who is fluent in German and English to join our high-performing team dedicated to delivering innovative internal IT solutions that empower our global organization of 500,000 users. In this pivotal role, you will collaborate with a team of Business Analysts and IT consultants to navigate complex workflows platform, drive strategic migration efforts, deliver insightful business analytics, and provide expert guidance on all aspects of IT solutions. Your blend of leadership, technical acumen, and strategic vision will be instrumental in shaping the future of our IT landscape and ensuring alignment with overarching business objectives.

Senior IT Consultant

fluent in German and English

Key Responsibilities:

• Leadership and Teamwork: Provide inspirational leadership and cooperativeness to a team of BAs and IT consultants, fostering a collaborative and high-performing environment that encourages professional development and knowledge sharing.

• Workflows Platform Modernization: Lead the analysis of workflows platform, meticulously documenting requirements and identifying gaps to facilitate a seamless migration to new technologies.

• Requirements Engineering and Documentation: Engage with diverse stakeholders across the organization to elicit, analyze, and document business requirements, translating them into clear, concise, and actionable user stories.