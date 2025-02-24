Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Đà Nẵng: 4th Street, Lot A9, Da Nang Hi - Tech Park, Da Nang, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Perform CNC machining programs and completes the part’s execution technology

• Create and manage operational boards, execution files and other documents required for the execution of the parts

• Respond to compliance with the specifications applicable to the parts and follow their execution including safety of work, environment, quality and productivity in a manner involving minimal costs

• Aim to optimize and improve the efficiency of supervised processes

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated in Mechanical, Mechatronics, or a related field

- Experience in programming with Mastercam or Catia

- Proficient in English communication; technical English is a plus

- Knowledge of reading technical drawings, international standards, tolerances, and dimensional control

- At least one year of experience using CAD/CAM programs and working in a mechanical processing workshop

- Knowledge of machining technology capabilities

Tại Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam

