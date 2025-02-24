Tuyển Lập trình Front-End Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình Front-End Tại Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam
- Đà Nẵng: 4th Street, Lot A9, Da Nang Hi
- Tech Park, Da Nang, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình Front-End Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Perform CNC machining programs and completes the part’s execution technology
• Create and manage operational boards, execution files and other documents required for the execution of the parts
• Respond to compliance with the specifications applicable to the parts and follow their execution including safety of work, environment, quality and productivity in a manner involving minimal costs
• Aim to optimize and improve the efficiency of supervised processes
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Graduated in Mechanical, Mechatronics, or a related field
- Experience in programming with Mastercam or Catia
- Proficient in English communication; technical English is a plus
- Knowledge of reading technical drawings, international standards, tolerances, and dimensional control
- At least one year of experience using CAD/CAM programs and working in a mechanical processing workshop
- Knowledge of machining technology capabilities
Tại Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Universal Alloy Corporation Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI