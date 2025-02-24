Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Q Industries & Trade JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 19 Triệu

Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Q Industries & Trade JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 19 Triệu

Q Industries & Trade JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/03/2025
Q Industries & Trade JSC

Lập trình viên Android

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Android Tại Q Industries & Trade JSC

Mức lương
16 - 19 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô DVTM9, Đường số 7, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Android Với Mức Lương 16 - 19 Triệu

We are looking for a potential candidate who is responsible for interfacing directly with our project customers both on the phone and via email with scope of work as below:
• Responsible for invoice cancellation/invoice correction or any related matters
• Organize, manage and keep track of output VAT invoice
• Contact customers via e-mail/phone call/fax, etc. asking payment on due date
• Follow up the overdue outstanding, co-ordinate with sales/operation and other teams/ departments to push customer to settle payment
• File hard copy of contract
• Daily clear AR accounts
• Ensure all accounting entries of AR timely recorded in system
• Reconcile accounts receivable transaction
• Back up for AR team members when necessary
• Make weekly AR aging report/Sales report
• Make monthly output VAT report
• Closing account receivable module
• Record & report QII AR’s weekly
• Generate month-end customers SOAs
• Working hours from 8:00 AM - 5:30PM from Mon-Fri (1 hour break from 12-1 PM)

Với Mức Lương 16 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Q Industries & Trade JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Q Industries & Trade JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Q Industries & Trade JSC

Q Industries & Trade JSC

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: DVTM 9, Road 7, Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-android-thu-nhap-16tr-19tr-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job322346
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 34 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 34 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ETU MOBILE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH ETU MOBILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ETU MOBILE
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EZTech & CDT Games Studio
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android EZTech & CDT Games Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
EZTech & CDT Games Studio
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 USD
Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 06/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn)
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD
Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 34 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 34 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Giải pháp Thanh toán Việt Nam (VNPAY) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ETU MOBILE
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH ETU MOBILE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ETU MOBILE
Hạn nộp: 31/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm EZTech & CDT Games Studio
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android EZTech & CDT Games Studio làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 30 Triệu
EZTech & CDT Games Studio
Hạn nộp: 17/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 USD
Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát
Hạn nộp: 27/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần ITS GLOBAL
Hạn nộp: 06/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 21/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn)
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn)
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Trực Tuyến Hoàng Linh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Trực Tuyến Hoàng Linh
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty TNHH Inpos làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Inpos
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Mercedes-Benz Haxaco Điện Biên Phủ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu Mercedes-Benz Haxaco Điện Biên Phủ
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android FPT TELECOM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 700 - 2,500 USD FPT TELECOM
700 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Q Industries & Trade JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 19 Triệu Q Industries & Trade JSC
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sunwoo Global
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI VITRANIMEX làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VẬN TẢI VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI VITRANIMEX
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Phương Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD Công Ty TNHH Quốc Tế Phương Nam
300 - 400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH ALFA (Sài Gòn)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH JUPITER VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 USD Công ty TNHH Kinh Doanh Đầu Tư Phát Triển Hoàng Phát
10 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2,500 USD Công Ty Viettel Burundi – Công Ty Con Của Tập Đoàn Viettel Tại Cộng Hoà Burundi
Tới 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm