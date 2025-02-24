Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Q Industries & Trade JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 19 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Android Tại Q Industries & Trade JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô DVTM9, Đường số 7, Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Android Với Mức Lương 16 - 19 Triệu
We are looking for a potential candidate who is responsible for interfacing directly with our project customers both on the phone and via email with scope of work as below:
• Responsible for invoice cancellation/invoice correction or any related matters
• Organize, manage and keep track of output VAT invoice
• Contact customers via e-mail/phone call/fax, etc. asking payment on due date
• Follow up the overdue outstanding, co-ordinate with sales/operation and other teams/ departments to push customer to settle payment
• File hard copy of contract
• Daily clear AR accounts
• Ensure all accounting entries of AR timely recorded in system
• Reconcile accounts receivable transaction
• Back up for AR team members when necessary
• Make weekly AR aging report/Sales report
• Make monthly output VAT report
• Closing account receivable module
• Record & report QII AR’s weekly
• Generate month-end customers SOAs
• Working hours from 8:00 AM - 5:30PM from Mon-Fri (1 hour break from 12-1 PM)
Với Mức Lương 16 - 19 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Q Industries & Trade JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Q Industries & Trade JSC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
