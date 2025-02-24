Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Q Industries & Trade JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 19 Triệu

We are looking for a potential candidate who is responsible for interfacing directly with our project customers both on the phone and via email with scope of work as below:

• Responsible for invoice cancellation/invoice correction or any related matters

• Organize, manage and keep track of output VAT invoice

• Contact customers via e-mail/phone call/fax, etc. asking payment on due date

• Follow up the overdue outstanding, co-ordinate with sales/operation and other teams/ departments to push customer to settle payment

• File hard copy of contract

• Daily clear AR accounts

• Ensure all accounting entries of AR timely recorded in system

• Reconcile accounts receivable transaction

• Back up for AR team members when necessary

• Make weekly AR aging report/Sales report

• Make monthly output VAT report

• Closing account receivable module

• Record & report QII AR’s weekly

• Generate month-end customers SOAs

• Working hours from 8:00 AM - 5:30PM from Mon-Fri (1 hour break from 12-1 PM)