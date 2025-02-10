Tuyển Lập trình viên Android Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://smrtr.io/pmn89. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.

Position Overview:

We are seeking an expert in Android Automotive development to lead the design, implementation, and optimization of In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) systems and Cockpit Domain Controllers. The ideal candidate will possess deep expertise in Android Automotive, AOSP (Android Open-Source Project), and integrating multimedia, navigation, connectivity, and vehicle control features in a real-time automotive environment. This role requires experience in driving the technical architecture, coding, and hands-on system integration to deliver innovative automotive solutions. A key part of your responsibilities will include leading the development of high-performance, low-latency Android Automotive systems and collaborating across multi-OS platforms, including QNX Hypervisor integration.

Key Responsibilities:

Android Automotive IVI Systems Development

• Lead the development of Android Automotive solutions, customizing AOSP for In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) platforms, and integrating multimedia, navigation, and vehicle control features.

• Optimize HMI (Human-Machine Interface) for seamless transitions between infotainment and vehicle systems, enhancing the driver experience.