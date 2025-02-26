Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Eschool làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

At our esteemed international school, we are dedicated to providing a dynamic and enriching learning environment that nurtures the academic, social, and emotional growth of our diverse student body. We are committed to excellence in education and seek passionate educators who are eager to make a positive impact in the lives of young learners from various cultural backgrounds.

As a full-time teacher at eSchool, you will have the opportunity to inspire and engage students, foster a love for learning, and contribute to a vibrant community of educators and learners. Your passion for teaching, cultural sensitivity, and commitment to academic excellence are essential in shaping the next generation of global citizens.

We invite dedicated and qualified educators to join our team and be a part of our collaborative and supportive community, where innovation, creativity, and lifelong learning are valued and encouraged. If you are enthusiastic about teaching in a multicultural setting and are ready to embark on a rewarding journey of shaping young minds, we welcome your application for the position of a full-time teacher at eSchool.

1. Plan, prepare, and deliver engaging and effective lessons in assigned subjects such as English, Math, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, etc to students.

2. Create a supportive and inclusive classroom environment conducive to learning.

3. Develop and implement a curriculum that meets the academic needs and language proficiency goals of students.