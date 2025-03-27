Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 35 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: IPC Tower, 1489 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương 18 - 35 USD
- Being part of the VN Software Development department of Symbotic, an US robotics warehouse automation company based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
- Design & develop the high quality web-bases applications for warehouse & robot fleet management. It will enable both internal users or external customers to make better use of our robotics warehouse automation solution.
- Develop and integrate solutions across various modules, including web-based dashboards, database, and robotics simulation.
- Create, execute, and maintain comprehensive test plans; identify and fix bugs while ensuring the integrity of the existing codebase.
- Contribute to system-level software design, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.
- Formulate, document, and maintain detailed requirements specifications.
- Analyze, brainstorm and evaluate applications of newly emerged tools and technology.
Với Mức Lương 18 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
