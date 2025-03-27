Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 35 USD

- Being part of the VN Software Development department of Symbotic, an US robotics warehouse automation company based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

- Design & develop the high quality web-bases applications for warehouse & robot fleet management. It will enable both internal users or external customers to make better use of our robotics warehouse automation solution.

- Develop and integrate solutions across various modules, including web-based dashboards, database, and robotics simulation.

- Create, execute, and maintain comprehensive test plans; identify and fix bugs while ensuring the integrity of the existing codebase.

- Contribute to system-level software design, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.

- Formulate, document, and maintain detailed requirements specifications.

- Analyze, brainstorm and evaluate applications of newly emerged tools and technology.