Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 35 USD

Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 35 USD

Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/04/2025
Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam

Lập trình viên PHP

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam

Mức lương
18 - 35 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: IPC Tower, 1489 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương 18 - 35 USD

- Being part of the VN Software Development department of Symbotic, an US robotics warehouse automation company based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
- Design & develop the high quality web-bases applications for warehouse & robot fleet management. It will enable both internal users or external customers to make better use of our robotics warehouse automation solution.
- Develop and integrate solutions across various modules, including web-based dashboards, database, and robotics simulation.
- Create, execute, and maintain comprehensive test plans; identify and fix bugs while ensuring the integrity of the existing codebase.
- Contribute to system-level software design, ensuring scalability, reliability, and performance.
- Formulate, document, and maintain detailed requirements specifications.
- Analyze, brainstorm and evaluate applications of newly emerged tools and technology.

Với Mức Lương 18 - 35 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam

Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 08, tòa nhà IPC, 1489 Nguyễn Văn Linh, phường Tân Phong, quận 7, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-lap-trinh-vien-php-thu-nhap-1-800-3-500-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job343002
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm The One Digi Corp
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
The One Digi Corp
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm The One Digi Corp
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
The One Digi Corp
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD
Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ Bekisoft
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển Tới 1,500 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Software
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FPT Software
Hạn nộp: 23/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Hạn nộp: 06/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION làm việc tại Thái Nguyên thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ HACHITECH SOLUTION
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Thái Nguyên Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần EMSO Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 35 USD Kambria & Ohmnilabs Vietnam
18 - 35 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH AEGONA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEGONA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ WAO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ WAO
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty Cổ phần Voyager làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Voyager
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH Phương Nam Vina
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP The One Digi Corp làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD The One Digi Corp
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VIETNAM INVESTMENTS GROUP
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm