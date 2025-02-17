Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP LR-TEK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About Us

We bridge North American SMEs with highly qualified resources to optimize digital transformation and software development. Our expertise spans various industries, providing tailored solutions to help businesses streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and achieve long-term success. We are seeking an experienced Full Stack Developer to join our dynamic team and support our growing client base.

Job Summary

As a Full Stack Developer, you will be responsible for developing, maintaining, and optimizing web applications and software solutions. You will work across the front-end and back-end, collaborating with designers, product managers, and other developers to build scalable and efficient applications. Your role will involve coding, system design, database management, and ensuring the security and performance of applications.

Key Responsibilities

• Manage the complete software development process from conception to deployment, ensuring high-quality and scalable solutions.

• Oversee and guide the analysis, writing, building, and deployment of software applications.

• Develop, test, and deploy frontend and backend components, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.