Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Level 3rd, Sun Village Apartment, 31 - 33 Nguyen Van Dau, Ward 6, Binh Thanh District, HCMC, Vietnam, Bình Thạnh, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu

Join a fast-growing IT Solutions company in Southeast Asia, collaborating with global clients across various sectors such as startups in Southeast Asia, Australia, and the UK.

100% involvement in projects with international enterprises, offering you exposure to diverse challenges and opportunities to enhance your expertise.

Be part of a dynamic, highly skilled team focused on innovation and quality delivery.

Enjoy a clear path for personal and professional development through on-the-job training, mentorship programs, and participation in workshops and seminars.

Opportunities for career advancement, with the potential to take on leadership roles within a rapidly growing organization.

Communicate with clients in English via Slack or WhatsApp to understand their needs and help build software from both the front-end and back-end.

Use tools like Trello or Jira to organize tasks, update progress, and collaborate with teammates.

Participate in and provide quality assurance activities, including code reviews, and Write unit tests following the TDD methodology.

Work closely with clients and team members to understand project needs, plan tasks, manage risks, and improve the application.

Use GitHub or GitLab to review code, manage branches, and make updates smoothly.

Provide training and support to other team members, assisting them with their tasks and helping them improve their skills and productivity.

Estimate the effort needed for new projects and help plan schedules to meet deadlines.

Với Mức Lương 10 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 year of hands-on experience with WordPress, particularly with WooCommerce.

Solid knowledge of PHP and a clear understanding of WordPress architecture.

Proven experience in developing custom WordPress plugins.

Familiarity with WordPress hooks, actions, and filters.

Strong understanding of SEO optimization techniques for websites.

Proficient in CSS frameworks such as Tailwind CSS or Bootstrap.

Skilled in Vanilla JavaScript, jQuery, and/or other JavaScript libraries

Experience in code version control tools such as Github/ Gitlab/ Bitbucket;

Proactive to take ownership and single-handedly handle problems if required;

Good English usage;

Experience with popular WordPress page builders (e.g., Elementor, WPBakery).

Understanding of REST APIs and third-party API integrations.

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and WordPress deployment workflows.

Experience deploying and managing websites on hosting platforms like AWS, Hostinger, or GoDaddy.

Experience with distributed, event-driven systems and using messaging protocols.

Good teamwork and reliability.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Semi-annual performance reviews with salary adjustments.

12+ days of annual leave.

13th month salary.

Lunch and parking allowances.

Provision of Macbook for work.

Access to PS4 games/billiards during leisure time.

Monthly team-building activities.

Monthly birthday gifts for staff.

Company-sponsored social events and gatherings.

Regular training and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Company-wide annual trip.

Private health check-ups.

Opportunity for advancement to a team leadership role based on demonstrated leadership skills.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN OWL SOLUTIONS

