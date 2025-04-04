Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên PHP Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus

Lập trình viên PHP

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên PHP Tại Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 196 Trần Quang Khải, phường Tân Định, quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên PHP Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

POSITION DESCRIPTION
Western Sydney University Vietnam is looking for potential full-time lecturers for different subjects who are passionate about education and has a strong academic background. The full-time lecturers will be expected to make a substantial contribution to teaching, curriculum development and research quality as well as engaging in administrative and other activities associated with the School.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Teaching and Learning
• Participate actively in teaching and enhance the interactions between teaching and research to facilitate the transition of students to postgraduate study.
• Coordinate, prepare, deliver, and evaluate relevant teaching subjects, including feedback from students.
• Ensure the design, development, delivery, and assessment of subjects offered, and the learning resources associated with these.
• Respond promptly to student enquiries and provide feedback on assessments as required.
• Support preparation of programs for external accreditation where relevant.
• Develop and maintain appropriate online environments for teaching and assessment materials for the subject.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus

Western Sydney University Vietnam Campus

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 196 Trần Quang Khải, phường Tân Định, quận 1

