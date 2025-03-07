Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/04/2025
Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

Mức lương
15 - 17 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 10 Đường Số 2, Phường 10, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

Job Description
We are looking for a skilled PHP Developer to design, develop, and implement web applications that are efficient, secure, and scalable. This role involves customizing and optimizing plugins to meet business requirements while collaborating closely with our teams to enhance system performance.
Key Responsibilities
Design, develop, and deploy web applications using PHP, ensuring performance, security, and scalability.
Develop, customize, and optimize plugins based on company requirements.
Work with WordPress, Laravel, or other advanced PHP frameworks to build and optimize systems.
Manage, maintain, upgrade, and improve the performance of web systems.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement features and resolve issues.
Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.
Experience: At least 2 years of hands-on experience with PHP and database management systems like MySQL or PostgreSQL.
Technical Skills:
Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and MVC architecture.
Experience with popular PHP frameworks such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, or WordPress.
Proven experience in developing, customizing, and optimizing plugins (plugin development is a plus).
Strong understanding of web performance optimization, system security, and SEO strategies.
Soft Skills:
Logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity in software development.
Strong teamwork, communication skills, and ability to collaborate effectively with different departments.
Attention to detail, accuracy, and a high sense of responsibility.

Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 699 Nguyễn Kiệm

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

