Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty cổ phần Mac Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 10 Đường Số 2, Phường 10, Gò Vấp, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Gò Vấp

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu

Job Description

We are looking for a skilled PHP Developer to design, develop, and implement web applications that are efficient, secure, and scalable. This role involves customizing and optimizing plugins to meet business requirements while collaborating closely with our teams to enhance system performance.

Key Responsibilities

Design, develop, and deploy web applications using PHP, ensuring performance, security, and scalability.

Develop, customize, and optimize plugins based on company requirements.

Work with WordPress, Laravel, or other advanced PHP frameworks to build and optimize systems.

Manage, maintain, upgrade, and improve the performance of web systems.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to implement features and resolve issues.

Perform other tasks as assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương 15 - 17 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.

Experience: At least 2 years of hands-on experience with PHP and database management systems like MySQL or PostgreSQL.

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) and MVC architecture.

Experience with popular PHP frameworks such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, or WordPress.

Proven experience in developing, customizing, and optimizing plugins (plugin development is a plus).

Strong understanding of web performance optimization, system security, and SEO strategies.

Soft Skills:

Logical thinking, problem-solving skills, and creativity in software development.

Strong teamwork, communication skills, and ability to collaborate effectively with different departments.

Attention to detail, accuracy, and a high sense of responsibility.

