Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH CIGRO VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 22 - 34 Triệu

Mức lương 22 - 34 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Thao Dien,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 22 - 34 Triệu

About the Role

Litmers, a Global No-code Outsourcing Agency, is transforming outsourced development through innovative solutions. Since our inception in January 2023 with a team of four, we have grown to 27 members by November 2024, completing over 100 projects and achieving 100% revenue growth in one year. As one of the leading no-code Bubble development teams in Asia, we rank 32nd among 319 Bubble Agencies (as of October 2024) and achieved Silver Partner status within 1.5 years.

We are looking for a Full-Stack Backend Developer to contribute to our growing development team. This is a non-managerial position focusing on backend and full-stack development using Node.js and React-based frameworks (React, React Native). You will collaborate with designers, Bubble developers, and other engineers to build scalable and efficient applications.

Responsibilities

Develop and maintain scalable backend services and APIs using Node.js.

Work on React and React Native projects for web and mobile applications.

Collaborate with Bubble developers, designers, and other engineers to integrate features.

Optimize application performance, security, and scalability.

Participate in code reviews and contribute to best practices.

Với Mức Lương 22 - 34 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements

3-10 years of experience in full-stack or backend development.

Strong proficiency in Node.js for backend development.

Experience with React.js and React Native for frontend and mobile projects.

Proficiency in working with databases such as PostgreSQL or MySQL.

Familiarity with Git/GitHub for version control.

Basic understanding of Agile methodologies and development best practices.

Good English communication skills for teamwork in a global setting.

Nice to Haves

Experience with cloud services, DevOps, or CI/CD pipelines.

Familiarity with additional programming languages like Python or Ruby.

Experience in no-code/low-code tools like Bubble.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CIGRO VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation & Benefits

13th-month salary for employees completing 12 months of service.

Annual leave: 12 fully paid days for employees with over 12 months of service.

Comprehensive insurance coverage: Social, Medical, and Unemployment Insurance.

Flexible work hours: Start your day between 8:30–9:30 AM.

Workplace flexibility: Shared office in Thao Dien, HCM, with allowances for personal commitments.

Top-tier equipment: MacBook, monitors, and necessary work tools.

Professional growth: Access to work-related books, lectures, and diverse projects.

Collaborative environment: Team activities, clubs, and community events.

Five-day workweek: Monday to Friday, ensuring a good work-life balance.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CIGRO VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin