Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 85 Triệu

Mức lương 30 - 85 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 76 Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh, Quận 1

- English:Intermediate Level

- At least 4+ years working in Java API/Web development

- Strong experience in SQL, especially Oracle

- Strong knowledge in Java Web & Enterprise (EE) technologies

- Experience in developing large-scale mission-critical systems

- Good knowledge with source control and defect tracking tool

- Good experience with unit testing: JUnit, mock

- Must be independent, responsible, and self-motivated with the ability to learn and achieve superior results

- Strong communication skills with proven ability to present complex ideas and document in a clear and concise way.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Commuting Allowances

- Meal Allowances

‐ Vietnamese compulsory insurances

- Tet Bonus (13 month)

- Salary review (Once a year)

- Health checkup (Once a year)

- Annual Leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

