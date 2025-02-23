Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 85 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
Mức lương
30 - 85 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 76 Le Lai Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 30 - 85 Triệu
Với Mức Lương 30 - 85 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- English:Intermediate Level
- At least 4+ years working in Java API/Web development
- Strong experience in SQL, especially Oracle
- Strong knowledge in Java Web & Enterprise (EE) technologies
- Experience in developing large-scale mission-critical systems
- Good knowledge with source control and defect tracking tool
- Good experience with unit testing: JUnit, mock
- Must be independent, responsible, and self-motivated with the ability to learn and achieve superior results
- Strong communication skills with proven ability to present complex ideas and document in a clear and concise way.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
- Commuting Allowances
- Meal Allowances
‐ Vietnamese compulsory insurances
- Tet Bonus (13 month)
- Salary review (Once a year)
- Health checkup (Once a year)
- Annual Leave
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
