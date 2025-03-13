Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 37 - 60 Triệu

Mức lương 37 - 60 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 37 - 60 Triệu

What you do:

Design, develop, and maintain features for the product application, including both frontend and backend.

Work closely with the product team to understand requirements and ensure product feasibility.

Optimize apps for speed and scalability.

Review code for quality and best practices.

Fix issues to keep apps running smoothly.

Keep up with new tech and advanced development methods.

‍

Với Mức Lương 37 - 60 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Who we’re looking for:

Have a minimum 5+ years of experience in software development with PHP language.

Must have strong command of PHP Symfony/Laravel for backend development.

Experience with Node.js (express.js or meteor.js) is preferred.

Proficient in AWS technologies including EC2, RDS, CloudBuild, and Lambda.

Basic knowledge of Node.js for serverless structures or Lambda Node.

Experience with Swagger for API documentation.

Strong command of MySQL database management.

Experience in front end development mainly using ReactJS.

Proficiencient in English: (Both Reading and Writing).

‍

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

What we offer:

Generous compensation and benefits package

Gross salary: 2,300-3,850 AUD (37M-62M VND).

Allowance for professional development on approval.

12-day annual leave per working year.

Annual performance bonus.

Quarterly team events when the Australia team visits the Vietnam office.

Flexible and cross-functional environment, hybrid work (only work onsite on Monday and Friday).

Exciting career and development opportunities

Large scale products with modern technologies.

Clear roadmap for career advancement in both technical and leadership pathways.

Hybrid working model and excellent work-life balance.

Well-equipped & modern Agile office.

Annual company trip and events.

A solid talented team behind you – great people who love what they do.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ 24INVEST

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin