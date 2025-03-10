Tuyển Lập trình viên ELISOFT CO.,LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 41 - 45 Triệu

Mức lương 41 - 45 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 41 - 45 Triệu

We are searching for Front-end Developers with experience to join our teams in Ho Chi Minh office. As an engineer at Elinext (Elisoft), you'll collaborate with different teams like product, analytics, and operations on code that empowers us to iterate quickly, while focusing on delighting our customers (European: Germany, France). It would be great to see you in our company if you:

- Are initiative and good team player;

- Have strong communication skills combined with self-motivation and the desire to learn;

You will learn and experience many things when participating in our project with the job description below:

- Optimize web app performance.

Với Mức Lương 41 - 45 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Good English communication skills

- 5 or more years of experience in Frontend/Angular development

- Excellent skills in Angular, JavaScript, TypeScript, SCSS, HTML/CSS

- Experience in state management with NGRX, Akita, NGXS, Redux

- Experience in writing unit tests with Jasmine and Karma

- Experience in doing code review

- Stable and reliable person

- Understanding of Agile SCRUM methodology

Nice to have:

- Experience in React.js

- Experience in writing Integration Tests with Cypress, Playwright or Protractor

- Experience in Backend development with Python, Java, .NET or Node.js

Tại ELISOFT CO.,LTD Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

We're always looking for talented candidates and know choosing a place is also difficult for you. Therefore, let us give you some extra reasons to join us:

- Many personal and professional growth opportunities as a gateway to your wealth.

- Competitive salary, bonuses and allowances. Salary is reviewed once per year based on performance.

- 13th month salary and Yearly health check-up.

- Social & health insurance, annual leave, and working conditions according to Vietnamese labor law to improve living quality.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ELISOFT CO.,LTD

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin