Tuyển Lập trình viên VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN NEXUS FRONTIER TECH LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - 174 Thái Hà,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Nexus Frontier Tech is an AI research and solutions development firm. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the Top 50 fastest-growing companies in the UK, Nexus offers financial data processing products through its proprietary generative AI platform that powers modular AI components to automate data-driven processes, extract valuable insights from unstructured data, and improve decision-making processes.

We are looking for a Senior Full Stack Engineer to join our talented, energetic DX Delivery team to solve real challenges and create innovative user experiences in the use of AI in the finance industry. They must be a bold and creative thinker who is driven to achieve in a fast-paced and entrepreneurial work environment.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Responsibilities:

Engage with clients, partners, and other stakeholders to determine the objectives of the project. You will identify and analyze the technical challenges that need to be addressed to meet these objectives, and then take the lead in resolving them.

Create technical specifications and design the architectural framework based on the project's goals, and future vision, and in line with current software development methodologies and technologies.

Take charge of translating the architectural design and specifications into actionable development tasks. You will be responsible for all aspects of software development, skillfully handling tasks across various domains, including front-end, back-end, and DevOps.

Collaborate closely with the Quality Consultant (QC) and Project Manager to ensure software quality, playing an active role in quality assurance processes.

Along with your primary project duties, you will participate in multiple projects and take on the role of a mentor and consultant for Tech Members, guiding and supporting them as needed.

Perform additional challenging tasks as assigned by the BOM/Director, with details to be further discussed during the interview.

Essential Skills and Experience:

Full-stack development expertise:

Minimum 5 years of combined experience in both front-end and back-end web development.

Proficiency in back-end languages like PHP, Golang, Python, and Rust.

Expertise in modern front-end frameworks like React and Vue.js.

Experience with relational (MySQL, PostgreSQL) and NoSQL databases (schema design, scalability).

Web API design (REST/ GraphQL) for web and mobile interfaces.

System architecture and infrastructure:

Comprehensive design of system architecture for web services and mobile apps.

System infrastructure planning for cloud services (AWS, GCP, Azure) and on-premises systems.

Monitoring and data backup considerations

Testing and quality assurance:

Experience in testing, including writing unit tests, designing test systems, and automating tests.

Desired skills and qualities:

International collaboration:

Proven experience working in an international remote team.

Proficiency in both written and verbal English communication.

Proactive and growth-oriented:

Goal-oriented mindset, seeing beyond tasks and taking a holistic product development view.

Full-stack mindset, willing to work on various aspects of system and product development (Web development, mobile, infrastructure, AI).

Eagerness to learn cutting-edge technologies and share knowledge with the team.

Effective communication:

Excellent communication skills, understanding and appreciation cultural differences

Technical leadership:

2+ years of experience as a technical lead, managing and training junior team members.

Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN NEXUS FRONTIER TECH LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefits:

Competitive salary: salary up to $2,000+ negotiable based on experience and capacity;

13-month salary: receive one additional month’s salary per year

Salary review: once a year

Private health insurance: company-provided private health insurance coverage.

Work-life balance: Flexible work schedule: flexible work time and leave policy for better work-life balance.

Annual events: two outings per year, company trip, year-end party, and various internal activities.

Monthly club activities: participate in various social club activities.

Others: Yearly medical checkup: receive an annual medical checkup covered by the company.

Children’s budget: monthly budget allocated for employees with children (up to 18 years old)

Financial support for weddings, funerals, and offspring delivery.

Self-host events: funding for employee-organized events based on topic and scale

Sponsor courses to nurture your talent and professional development.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN NEXUS FRONTIER TECH LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin