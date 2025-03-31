Tuyển Market Research Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập 800 - 850 USD

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh

Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh

Mức lương
800 - 850 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Tây Ninh: B27, khu phố Lộc An, phường Trảng Bàng, thị xã Trảng Bàng, tỉnh Tây Ninh, Thành phố Tây Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 800 - 850 USD

Main purpose of the position:
Complete the inspection tasks in time accordingly to the standard process, to ensure the quality of the products shipped to Delta from suppliers.
Test and verify products according to customer requirements to verify whether it meet the design requirements.
Responsibility and Job：
Fully responsible for local source inspection.
1. Proceed source inspection on site per our standard process before shipment.
2. Manage documents of the inspection reports and report testing results to LM.
Run lab testing and equipment maintenance.
3. Run lab testing equipment and report results, such as salt spray/heat quench/thermal cycle and functional testing.
4. VN office test equipment maintenance.
Support to build supplier testing capabilities.
5. Execute testing correlation between VN office and suppliers\' labs on regular basis. Understand the differences and provide the solution to close the gap.
Other supports.

Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Nhà ở thương mại căn D13, Khu phố Lộc An, Phường Trảng Bàng, Thị xã Trảng Bàng, Tỉnh Tây Ninh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

