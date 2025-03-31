Tuyển Market Research Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập 800 - 850 USD

Main purpose of the position:

Complete the inspection tasks in time accordingly to the standard process, to ensure the quality of the products shipped to Delta from suppliers.

Test and verify products according to customer requirements to verify whether it meet the design requirements.

Responsibility and Job：

Fully responsible for local source inspection.

1. Proceed source inspection on site per our standard process before shipment.

2. Manage documents of the inspection reports and report testing results to LM.

Run lab testing and equipment maintenance.

3. Run lab testing equipment and report results, such as salt spray/heat quench/thermal cycle and functional testing.

4. VN office test equipment maintenance.

Support to build supplier testing capabilities.

5. Execute testing correlation between VN office and suppliers\' labs on regular basis. Understand the differences and provide the solution to close the gap.

Other supports.