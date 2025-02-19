Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina

Marketing Planner

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Nam: Quảng Nam, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Production plan prepare and follow up:
• Analyze production plans and forecast material requirements based on order schedules.
• Coordinate with procurement and inventory teams to ensure raw materials are available as per production needs.
2. Wastage analyze and shortage reduce:
• Identify the causes of material waste, defective products, or inefficient processes
• Evaluate the wastage rate during production and find optimization solutions.
• Ensure the availability of materials or goods for smooth production and on-time delivery.
• Plan supply chain management and inventory effectively to prevent material or component shortages.
3. Coordination with Departments:
• Work closely with production, supply chain, warehouse, and quality control teams to ensure the production plan is smooth.
• Communicate with related dept if there are delays or quality issues.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina

Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô C1, KCN Tam Thăng - Xã Tam Thăng - Thành phố Tam Kỳ - Quảng Nam.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-marketing-planner-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-quang-nam-job312796
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Planner Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Truyền Thông DGroup
Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Truyền Thông DGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Truyền Thông DGroup
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX
Tuyển Marketing Planner CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Victoria's Secret & Co.
Tuyển Marketing Planner Victoria's Secret & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Victoria's Secret & Co.
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Planner Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,
Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO., làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vibula
Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vibula làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vibula
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm STYLE-ID
Tuyển Marketing Planner STYLE-ID làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
STYLE-ID
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Columbia Sportswear Company
Tuyển Marketing Planner Columbia Sportswear Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Columbia Sportswear Company
Hạn nộp: 29/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Planner Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL ĐÀ NẴNG - TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG TRÌNH VIETTEL
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Tuyển Giáo viên Toán Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần công nghệ và giáo dục KSC
Hạn nộp: 19/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hải Dương Yên Bái Hưng Yên Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Hải Phòng Bạc Liêu Bắc Kạn Bến Tre Cà Mau Bình Định Bình Phước Cao Bằng Bình Thuận Cần Thơ Đồng Tháp Điện Biên Hà Tĩnh Hòa Bình Lạng Sơn Lào Cai Kiên Giang Đắk Lắk Hà Giang Gia Lai Hậu Giang Hà Nam Kon Tum Khánh Hòa Lai Châu Lâm Đồng Nam Định Ninh Thuận Long An Ninh Bình Nghệ An Phú Thọ Phú Yên Sơn La Tây Ninh Thái Bình Thái Nguyên Sóc Trăng Thanh Hóa Thừa Thiên Huế Quảng Bình Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Trà Vinh Quảng Trị Quảng Nam Tiền Giang Quảng Ninh Quảng Ngãi Vĩnh Phúc Còn 243 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Tuyển Video Editor CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TRẦN VŨ GROUP
Hạn nộp: 08/05/2026
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Bắc Ninh Đồng Nai Hưng Yên Hải Dương Hải Phòng Đà Nẵng An Giang Bắc Giang Bình Định Bắc Kạn Bạc Liêu Bình Thuận Bến Tre Cần Thơ Bình Phước Cà Mau Cao Bằng Điện Biên Đắk Lắk Gia Lai Hà Nam Hà Giang Đồng Tháp Hà Tĩnh Kiên Giang Hòa Bình Lai Châu Hậu Giang Khánh Hòa Lạng Sơn Kon Tum Lâm Đồng Lào Cai Nghệ An Long An Ninh Thuận Nam Định Ninh Bình Phú Thọ Quảng Ngãi Quảng Bình Phú Yên Quảng Ninh Sơn La Quảng Nam Quảng Trị Thái Bình Sóc Trăng Tây Ninh Thanh Hóa Trà Vinh Thái Nguyên Thừa Thiên Huế Tiền Giang Yên Bái Tuyên Quang Vĩnh Long Vĩnh Phúc Còn 232 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CLEANCHAIN
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Marketing Planner Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Truyền Thông DGroup
Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Truyền Thông DGroup làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Truyền Thông DGroup
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX
Tuyển Marketing Planner CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ADNX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Victoria's Secret & Co.
Tuyển Marketing Planner Victoria's Secret & Co. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Victoria's Secret & Co.
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Coherent Vietnam
Tuyển Marketing Planner Coherent Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Coherent Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,
Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO., làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Spin Master (Việt Nam)/spin Master (Vietnam) LTD CO.,
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vibula
Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vibula làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Vibula
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm STYLE-ID
Tuyển Marketing Planner STYLE-ID làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
STYLE-ID
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Columbia Sportswear Company
Tuyển Marketing Planner Columbia Sportswear Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Columbia Sportswear Company
Hạn nộp: 29/04/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Tuyển Marketing Planner Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 11/05/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất