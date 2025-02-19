Tuyển Marketing Planner Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Production plan prepare and follow up:

• Analyze production plans and forecast material requirements based on order schedules.

• Coordinate with procurement and inventory teams to ensure raw materials are available as per production needs.

2. Wastage analyze and shortage reduce:

• Identify the causes of material waste, defective products, or inefficient processes

• Evaluate the wastage rate during production and find optimization solutions.

• Ensure the availability of materials or goods for smooth production and on-time delivery.

• Plan supply chain management and inventory effectively to prevent material or component shortages.

3. Coordination with Departments:

• Work closely with production, supply chain, warehouse, and quality control teams to ensure the production plan is smooth.

• Communicate with related dept if there are delays or quality issues.