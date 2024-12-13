Tuyển Nhân viên Kế hoạch Công Ty TNHH Ducksan Vina làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Quảng Nam: - Lô C1, KCN Tam Thăng, Xã Tam Thăng , Thành phố Tam Kỳ , Quảng Nam, Việt Nam, Thành phố Tam Kỳ

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Kế hoạch

PRIMARY JOB TASKS

• Analyze historical sales data and trends to generate accurate demand forecasts.

• Work closely with sales and marketing teams to gather insights on upcoming promotions and product launches.

• Monitor inventory levels to ensure availability while minimizing excess stock.

• Implement demand planning software and tools to improve forecasting accuracy.

• Regularly communicate forecasts and updates to stakeholders.

• Conduct regular reviews of forecast accuracy and adjust strategies accordingly.

• Collaborate with suppliers to align production schedules with forecasted demand.

• Identify potential risks and develop contingency plans to mitigate them.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

QUALIFICATION

• Bachelor's degree in Supply Chain Management, Business Administration, or related fields.

• Having certificate related to data analyst is an advantage.

• Having certificate in MOS is an advantage.

EXPERIENCE & COMPETENCE

• Experience in demand planning, supply chain management or finance analyst, preferably in the textile or fabric industry.

• Strong analytical skills and proficiency with forecasting software and Excel.

• Excellent communication in both Vietnamese and English.

• Be a good team player.

• Can perform well under high pressure and ability to work independently

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

Thưởng

- Working in modern, professional and stable environment Spot bonus

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

- Social insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment insurance contributes as law required

- Periodical health check

Nghỉ phép có lương

- 12 days paid leave per year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

