Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh FiinGroup JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 34 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh FiinGroup JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 34 Triệu

FiinGroup JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/04/2025
FiinGroup JSC

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại FiinGroup JSC

Mức lương
18 - 34 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Level 10, Peakview Tower, 36 Hoang Cau, Dong Da, Ha Noi, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 18 - 34 Triệu

About FiinGroup and FiinResearch
FiinGroup is the defacto leading provider of financial information, business information, market research and credit rating services in Vietnam. It is an associated company of Nikkei Inc. (Japan) since Sep 2014 and recently announced equity partnership with S&P Global. We have a team of more than 100 professionals in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
Established as a pioneering independent market research team in Vietnam, FiinResearch, the research and consulting division of FiinGroup provides high-quality independent research reports, commercial due diligence and market entry advisory services for International and domestic client covering multiple business sectors.
FiinResearch has successfully supported many foreign clients to penetrate and/or expand their businesses in the Vietnam market in recent years.
Due to rapid growth of our research and consulting business, we are looking for a motivated candidate to join as a senior market analyst of FiinResearch team in Hanoi Head Office.
FiinGroup’s required responsibilities for this position include but are not limited to:
• Collect, clean, analyze, update, and visualize macro and/or sector data as inputs for research and consulting assignments.
• Assume responsibility of writing and updating reports
• Guide, lead and develop junior analysts
• Assist in developing proposals, sector reports, articles, blogs and other marketing materials as maybe needed from time to time
• Assist FiinResearch Managers in implementing the Division’s business plans.
• Participate in client assignments, undertake client interactions, develop and maintain relationships with local and international clients, as well as authorities and industry experts.
• Travel to other provinces or cities, when required.
• Undertake other tasks assigned by FiinResearch Managers

Với Mức Lương 18 - 34 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s degree (or above) in economics, business administration, finance or similar.
• CFA, ACCA, CPA professional qualifications will be a plus
• Logical thinking and data analytics skills with attention to detail
• Strong understanding of how economic trends, political situations, policies and regulations may affect client’s businesses and performance
• Analytical skills to process large amounts of information to understand trends and provide insights
• Demonstrated ability to identify issues and resolve problems, critical thinking to question assumptions
• Good teamwork skills as well as ability to work independently
• At least two years in market research and/or advisory role working in a professional services firm, financial sector or large corporate
• Good writing, communication and presentation skills in both English and Vietnamese.
• Computer literacy, particular with the knowledge of SQL queries, software applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint
• Desire for continuous learning and upgrade professional skills and market knowledge
Remuneration package
• Market competitive, level according to experience.
• Annual bonus, 13 month salary, and other bonuses according to company policy.
• Holiday bonus, Tet bonus, cash etc. according to the Collective Labor Agreement.
• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, labor insurance and other

Tại FiinGroup JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• 14 days of paid leave + additional leave

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FiinGroup JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FiinGroup JSC

FiinGroup JSC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 5 Tòa Nhà Anh Minh 36 Hoàng Cầu, Đống Đa, HN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-kinh-doanh-thu-nhap-18-34-trieu-vnd-tai-ha-noi-job327297
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Tuyển Trưởng nhóm kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần thực phẩm Thiên Vương
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ XNK NỘI THẤT THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS làm việc tại Phú Thọ thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SALE PLUS
Hạn nộp: 26/10/2025
Phú Thọ Nghệ An Vĩnh Phúc Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán thuế CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HANOTECH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH QUẢNG CÁO HOÀNG ANH MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN GIÁO DỤC HỒNG LĨNH
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 23 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ KIOTVIET
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Bảo Hiểm Tasco
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP XNK TNT Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Interlink - Chi Nhánh Miền Bắc
Hạn nộp: 08/10/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 5 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TMDV CÔNG NGHỆ VPS
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 5 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ LÊ MAI
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 50 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN PHỐ XANH HOLDINGS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH 5S INTERNATIONAL LOGISTICS
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần Vietsoftpro
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ANYTAPE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 21 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp lạnh Nam Phú Thái làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 50 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghiệp lạnh Nam Phú Thái
15 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TẬP ĐOÀN AN PHÁT HOLDINGS Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ENTERBUY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI ENTERBUY VIỆT NAM
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THIÊN KHÔI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 50 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN THIÊN KHÔI
Trên 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Npg Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Npg Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MHA BẮC NINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN MHA BẮC NINH
8 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Cửa Sunspace làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Cửa Sunspace
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH VMD Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu Công ty TNHH VMD Việt Nam
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh TIN PLASTIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu TIN PLASTIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY
15 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MINH VIỆT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MINH VIỆT
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty CP Sói Biển trung thực làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP Sói Biển trung thực
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG DOANH NHÂN HBR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRƯỜNG DOANH NHÂN HBR
12 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Maxhair Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Maxhair Việt Nam
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Unica làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Unica
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
10 - 30 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Ô Tô Bắc Việt làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Ô Tô Bắc Việt
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HPA DIRECT VN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HPA DIRECT VN
8 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Giáo dục quốc tế GAIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Giáo dục quốc tế GAIA
13 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ Phần Khoa Học Công Nghiệp Đại Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ Phần Khoa Học Công Nghiệp Đại Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất & Thương Mại Blue Bird làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất & Thương Mại Blue Bird
8 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BẢO HIỂM NHÂN THỌ SUN LIFE VIỆT NAM
Trên 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh JobsGO Recruit làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu JobsGO Recruit
13 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEMALT DISTRIBUTION
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Dynaseiki làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Dynaseiki
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT HÓA CHẤT SƠN MT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT HÓA CHẤT SƠN MT
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH HHG HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HHG HOLDINGS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ CÔNG NGHIỆP VÀ TỰ ĐỘNG HOÁ AUMI
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất & Thương Mại Blue Bird làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 7 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Sản Xuất & Thương Mại Blue Bird
6 - 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm