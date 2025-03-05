Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh FiinGroup JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 34 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 34 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

About FiinGroup and FiinResearch

FiinGroup is the defacto leading provider of financial information, business information, market research and credit rating services in Vietnam. It is an associated company of Nikkei Inc. (Japan) since Sep 2014 and recently announced equity partnership with S&P Global. We have a team of more than 100 professionals in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Established as a pioneering independent market research team in Vietnam, FiinResearch, the research and consulting division of FiinGroup provides high-quality independent research reports, commercial due diligence and market entry advisory services for International and domestic client covering multiple business sectors.

FiinResearch has successfully supported many foreign clients to penetrate and/or expand their businesses in the Vietnam market in recent years.

Due to rapid growth of our research and consulting business, we are looking for a motivated candidate to join as a senior market analyst of FiinResearch team in Hanoi Head Office.

FiinGroup’s required responsibilities for this position include but are not limited to:

• Collect, clean, analyze, update, and visualize macro and/or sector data as inputs for research and consulting assignments.

• Assume responsibility of writing and updating reports

• Guide, lead and develop junior analysts

• Assist in developing proposals, sector reports, articles, blogs and other marketing materials as maybe needed from time to time

• Assist FiinResearch Managers in implementing the Division’s business plans.

• Participate in client assignments, undertake client interactions, develop and maintain relationships with local and international clients, as well as authorities and industry experts.

• Travel to other provinces or cities, when required.

• Undertake other tasks assigned by FiinResearch Managers

• Bachelor’s degree (or above) in economics, business administration, finance or similar.

• CFA, ACCA, CPA professional qualifications will be a plus

• Logical thinking and data analytics skills with attention to detail

• Strong understanding of how economic trends, political situations, policies and regulations may affect client’s businesses and performance

• Analytical skills to process large amounts of information to understand trends and provide insights

• Demonstrated ability to identify issues and resolve problems, critical thinking to question assumptions

• Good teamwork skills as well as ability to work independently

• At least two years in market research and/or advisory role working in a professional services firm, financial sector or large corporate

• Good writing, communication and presentation skills in both English and Vietnamese.

• Computer literacy, particular with the knowledge of SQL queries, software applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint

• Desire for continuous learning and upgrade professional skills and market knowledge

Remuneration package

• Market competitive, level according to experience.

• Annual bonus, 13 month salary, and other bonuses according to company policy.

• Holiday bonus, Tet bonus, cash etc. according to the Collective Labor Agreement.

• Social insurance, health insurance, unemployment insurance, labor insurance and other

• 14 days of paid leave + additional leave

