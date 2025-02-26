Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH
Mức lương
6 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- HR1SH15, Tòa HR1
- Eco Green Saigon, 107 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phường Tân Thuận Tây, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 6 - 15 Triệu
Help sales to make sales objectives accomplished for the target projects
Other documentary works related to the Sales Department
Promote furnishing and property management service
Support client to complete the deal, including bank account opening, etc.
Key Deliverables
Make sure all the Company's SOPs are followed up strictly
Support of Sales Objective
Client satisfaction 4+/5
Với Mức Lương 6 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge of projects and real estate market in HCM and Hanoi in Vietnam
Great customer service attitudes/skills
Great organization/time management skills
Office Skill: Microsoft Office Suite
Good Skill: Communication, Collaboration, Responsibility
Honest and integrity
Language Required: Chinese (HSK5 trở lên)
Great customer service attitudes/skills
Great organization/time management skills
Office Skill: Microsoft Office Suite
Good Skill: Communication, Collaboration, Responsibility
Honest and integrity
Language Required: Chinese (HSK5 trở lên)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary & Bonus
Gift on Birthday and other occasions like Mid-Autumn, New Year,…
Teambuilding, Company Trip & other engagement activities through years
Lunch & Parking Allowance
Training and development policies to enhance skills and capabilities
Gift on Birthday and other occasions like Mid-Autumn, New Year,…
Teambuilding, Company Trip & other engagement activities through years
Lunch & Parking Allowance
Training and development policies to enhance skills and capabilities
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI