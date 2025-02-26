Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 6 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - HR1SH15, Tòa HR1 - Eco Green Saigon, 107 Nguyễn Văn Linh, Phường Tân Thuận Tây, Quận 7, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Help sales to make sales objectives accomplished for the target projects

Other documentary works related to the Sales Department

Promote furnishing and property management service

Support client to complete the deal, including bank account opening, etc.

Key Deliverables

Make sure all the Company's SOPs are followed up strictly

Support of Sales Objective

Client satisfaction 4+/5

Knowledge of projects and real estate market in HCM and Hanoi in Vietnam

Great customer service attitudes/skills

Great organization/time management skills

Office Skill: Microsoft Office Suite

Good Skill: Communication, Collaboration, Responsibility

Honest and integrity

Language Required: Chinese (HSK5 trở lên)

Competitive salary & Bonus

Gift on Birthday and other occasions like Mid-Autumn, New Year,…

Teambuilding, Company Trip & other engagement activities through years

Lunch & Parking Allowance

Training and development policies to enhance skills and capabilities

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ VIPROPERTY - CHI NHÁNH QUẬN 7 TP. HỒ CHÍ MINH

