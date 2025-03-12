Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEL APT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Số 2, đường C, Phường Tân Phú,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Support to provide timely information flow and reports in accordance with the required sales administration process

• Handle telephone/Email enquiries and attend to clients’ needs promptly

• Assisting Sales team convert sales leads

• Support to maintains and update Master Database

• Assisting Sales team Source new contacts from directories, internet, newspaper, magazines, etc…

• Maintain an efficient filing system and stationery inventory status

• Supporting Administration of S&M

• Reports as required on sales activities as weekly/monthly report on schedule internal & external

• Assist Sales team with collateral distribution and direct mail campaigns

• Assist Sales team on prepare all necessary collaterals for sales calls, sales blitz and sales trips

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Working fulltime Monday-Friday in 4-6 months

Good analytical skills & attention to detail.

Good communication skills.

Familiar with Microsoft Excel and other relevant financial software.

Proactive and ready-to-learn attitudes

Prior internship or work experience in Sales is a plus, but not required.

Passion for the hospitality industry and a desire to understand its financial side.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEL APT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Internship allowance

Meal allowance

Free parking and uniform

Working in international environment to get comprehensive development

Be trained all skills and knowledge about Sales

Have opportunity to become official employee of the company

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEL APT

