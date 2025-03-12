Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEL APT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEL APT
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Số 2, đường C, Phường Tân Phú,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Support to provide timely information flow and reports in accordance with the required sales administration process
• Handle telephone/Email enquiries and attend to clients’ needs promptly
• Assisting Sales team convert sales leads
• Support to maintains and update Master Database
• Assisting Sales team Source new contacts from directories, internet, newspaper, magazines, etc…
• Maintain an efficient filing system and stationery inventory status
• Supporting Administration of S&M
• Reports as required on sales activities as weekly/monthly report on schedule internal & external
• Assist Sales team with collateral distribution and direct mail campaigns
• Assist Sales team on prepare all necessary collaterals for sales calls, sales blitz and sales trips
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Good analytical skills & attention to detail.
Good communication skills.
Familiar with Microsoft Excel and other relevant financial software.
Proactive and ready-to-learn attitudes
Prior internship or work experience in Sales is a plus, but not required.
Passion for the hospitality industry and a desire to understand its financial side.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEL APT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Meal allowance
Free parking and uniform
Working in international environment to get comprehensive development
Be trained all skills and knowledge about Sales
Have opportunity to become official employee of the company
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH LUXEL APT
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
