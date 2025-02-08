Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công TY TNHH Nishio Rent All Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Công Ty Nishio Rent All, KM18 Đại lộ Thăng Long Khu Công Nghiệp Thạch Thất, TT. Quốc Oai, Quốc Oai, Hà Nội, Huyện Quốc Oai

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Receive information from customers, sales Department to inform timely to related departments

- Make Delivery Order/Receive sheet, arrange transportation and follow up until machines reach the customer sites, etc.

- Making standby list of machines

- Make rental contract with customers

- Make white invoices, issue VAT invoices, follow and collect receivable amount and others as being assigned.

- Monitor and extend machinery inspection

- Update contract and debt status weekly

- Search and negotiate with suppliers if necessary

- Other tasks as maybe assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Gender: Female

- Has 2-4 years experience in sales admin

- Can communicate in English

- Other Requirements: open minded characteristic

- Time to start working: : immediately

Tại Công TY TNHH Nishio Rent All Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- Working time: 8 hours/ day (from 8:30AM – 17:30 PM), 2 Saturdays, 4 Sundays off/ month

- Salary: negotiable

- All benefits in accordance with Labor Law and company’s regulation.

- Provided with social insurance, health insurance, unemployed insurance.

- 24/7 accident insurance package.

- Salary increase once a year, 13th month bonus

- Monthly birthday celeberation, health check & company trip every year

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công TY TNHH Nishio Rent All Việt Nam

