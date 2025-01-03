Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Thừa Thiên Huế: - 35 Nguyễn Huệ, Thành phố Huế

○ Brand Support: Assist in the execution of campaigns aimed at increasing Quickom's brand awareness through various media channels.

○ Content Creation: Help develop engaging content for social media, blogs, websites, and email marketing that aligns with the brand's message and highlights our technological features.

○ Public Relations Assistance: Support the PR team with tasks related to media outreach, event promotion, and relationship management

○ Market Research: Conduct competitor analysis and help track industry trends to provide insights that can improve branding strategies.

○ Technology Promotion: Work with the marketing team to learn about new product features and assist in creating promotional strategies and product information.

○ Monitoring and Reporting: Assist in tracking the performance of marketing campaigns and preparing reports for optimization.

○ Currently pursuing or recently completed a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or related fields.

○ Passion for marketing and technology. ○ Basic knowledge of digital media channels and content creation.

○ Eagerness to learn and keep up with industry trends.

○ Good Communication skills and the ability to work in a team.

○ Proficiency in English is a plus

○ Monthly internship allowance.

○ Hands-on experience in a professional marketing environment.

○ Opportunity to work with a creative team and learn from experienced professionals.

○ Training and development opportunities.

○ A dynamic work environment that encourages innovation and growth.

