Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom làm việc tại Thừa Thiên Huế thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/02/2025
Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Thừa Thiên Huế:

- 35 Nguyễn Huệ, Thành phố Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

○ Brand Support: Assist in the execution of campaigns aimed at increasing Quickom's brand awareness through various media channels.
○ Content Creation: Help develop engaging content for social media, blogs, websites, and email marketing that aligns with the brand's message and highlights our technological features.
○ Public Relations Assistance: Support the PR team with tasks related to media outreach, event promotion, and relationship management
○ Market Research: Conduct competitor analysis and help track industry trends to provide insights that can improve branding strategies.
○ Technology Promotion: Work with the marketing team to learn about new product features and assist in creating promotional strategies and product information.
○ Monitoring and Reporting: Assist in tracking the performance of marketing campaigns and preparing reports for optimization.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

○ Currently pursuing or recently completed a Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communications, Business Administration, or related fields.
○ Passion for marketing and technology. ○ Basic knowledge of digital media channels and content creation.
○ Eagerness to learn and keep up with industry trends.
○ Good Communication skills and the ability to work in a team.
○ Proficiency in English is a plus

Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

○ Monthly internship allowance.
○ Hands-on experience in a professional marketing environment.
○ Opportunity to work with a creative team and learn from experienced professionals.
○ Training and development opportunities.
○ A dynamic work environment that encourages innovation and growth.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ phần Công Nghệ Quickom

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh|

