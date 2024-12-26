Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Niha Pharma làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Thành phố Huế

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu

1. E-commerce Operations Management:

Manage and optimize the performance of the company’s e-commerce channels (website, e-marketplaces such as Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, Tiktok shop etc.).

Oversee product listing, descriptions, images, pricing, and stock levels to ensure a seamless shopping experience for customers.

2. Campaign Planning and Execution:

§ Develop and implement promotional campaigns tailored for e-commerce platforms, including flash sales, seasonal promotions, and exclusive online deals.

§ Collaborate with internal teams and external partners to execute digital marketing initiatives.

3. Performance Analysis and Reporting:

Monitor, analyze, and report key performance metrics, including sales, traffic, conversion rates, and ROI.

Utilize data insights to improve campaign performance and user experience.

4. SEO/SEM Optimization:

Optimize e-commerce platforms for search engines to improve visibility and ranking.

Manage and execute pay-per-click (PPC) campaigns to drive targeted traffic.

5. Customer Engagement and Retention:

Implement strategies to enhance customer loyalty and repeat purchases through personalized marketing efforts.

Handle customer feedback and coordinate with relevant departments to improve satisfaction.

6. Content and Visual Marketing:

Collaborate with the third party to develop engaging content and visuals tailored for e-commerce platforms and social media channels (Facebook, Tiktok, Yotube)

Ensure brand consistency across all online channels.

7. Competitor and Market Research:

Conduct regular market research to stay updated on industry trends, competitor strategies, and customer behavior.

Propose innovative solutions to maintain a competitive edge.

Với Mức Lương Đến 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

§ Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, E-commerce, Business Administration, or related fields.

§ Experience: At least 2 years of experience in e-commerce marketing or digital marketing, preferably in the FMCG or healthcare sector.

§ Skills:

ü Proficiency in e-commerce platforms (e.g., Shopee, Lazada, Tiki, Tiktok shop) and analytics tools (Google Analytics, Facebook Ads Manager).

ü Strong understanding of SEO/SEM and digital advertising strategies.

ü Excellent analytical, organizational, and communication skills.

ü Creative mindset with the ability to develop innovative marketing campaigns.

ü Basic design skills

§ Language: Proficiency in both Vietnamese and English.

Tại Niha Pharma Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

§ Competitive salary and performance-based bonuses.

§ Opportunities for professional growth and training.

§ Dynamic and supportive working environment.

§ Health insurance and other company benefits.

Working time:

§ 40h per week, from Monday-Friday

§ Annual leave and public holiday as Vietnam labor law

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Niha Pharma

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin