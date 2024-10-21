Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE
- Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, phường 6, Quận 4
Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Vexere is a technology company aiming to revolutionize the travel and transportation industry in Vietnam. Today Vexere is the largest online bus ticketing platform helping millions of travelers to make their lifetime journey happier.
Vexere members believe that an organization is born to solve pressing problems in society. Company culture focuses on community spirit and mutual support. All Vexere members are always given the opportunity to express themselves, contribute ideas on products and strategies, and aim to become future leaders.
The future image that Vexere is trying to realize is a constantly growing and creative business with a strong culture of learning and development, aspiration to apply technology strengths to continue the revolution in the transportation industry and tourism sectors throughout Southeast Asia.
Vexere is looking for a Partnership & Brand communication specialist in the HCM Office to build and deploy marketing campaigns. While working here, you will have the opportunity to be involved in a project that will solve the problems millions of Vietnamese are facing.
Responsible for partnership development strategy and execution to grow sale and drive new business opportunities.
Reaching out to potential clients to sell vouchers, collaborate across-marketing, promotion, select payment gateway services...and maintain positive long-term relationships Analyze and negotiate payment gateway fees and contracts for business Identify and develop new business opportunities Coordinate with internal & external stakeholders to track, manage performance business and brand
Be in charge of communication activities to enhance brand awareness, trust, health.
Research and analyze market, customer trends and competitor to propose new initiatives Build plan and implement PR, activation, events, branding activities BTL, ATL, OOH Create plan and implement influencers activities: develop creative campaign, booking, work with agency, KOL,...to deliver brand message and product USP Closely work with internal & external stakeholders to ensure high-quality delivery of communication campaign and make sure all materials are consistent with brand positioning, brand image, guideline, product USP Create templates to collect and analyze data, track and monitor performance, budget Conduct research to measure and monitor brand health and awareness
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
At least 1 – 3 years of experience in mar-com activities, planning & running marketing campaigns (Branding & Promotion campaigns),
Good working knowledge of various marketing channels
Strong project management & communication skills
Strong analytical, negotiation and problem-solving skills
Excellent logical skill, creative, proactive
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive salary + KPI-based quarterly bonuses (up to 2 months per quarter).
Annual General Health Check
Flexible workplace without timekeeping, hybrid working and democratic environment
Opportunities to take initiatives, make an impact and become a true leader/ permanent staff
Entrepreneurial environment with young and ambitious colleagues
Up to 30% discount for Vexere members and their family/relatives when buying bus tickets to travel within Vietnam
Company trips, Team building, Year-end party, and other festivities
Other benefits are further discussed at the final interview
