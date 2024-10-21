Tuyển Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 384 Hoàng Diệu, phường 6, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing/PR/Quảng cáo Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Vexere is a technology company aiming to revolutionize the travel and transportation industry in Vietnam. Today Vexere is the largest online bus ticketing platform helping millions of travelers to make their lifetime journey happier.

Vexere members believe that an organization is born to solve pressing problems in society. Company culture focuses on community spirit and mutual support. All Vexere members are always given the opportunity to express themselves, contribute ideas on products and strategies, and aim to become future leaders.

The future image that Vexere is trying to realize is a constantly growing and creative business with a strong culture of learning and development, aspiration to apply technology strengths to continue the revolution in the transportation industry and tourism sectors throughout Southeast Asia.

Vexere is looking for a Partnership & Brand communication specialist in the HCM Office to build and deploy marketing campaigns. While working here, you will have the opportunity to be involved in a project that will solve the problems millions of Vietnamese are facing.

Responsible for partnership development strategy and execution to grow sale and drive new business opportunities.

Reaching out to potential clients to sell vouchers, collaborate across-marketing, promotion, select payment gateway services...and maintain positive long-term relationships Analyze and negotiate payment gateway fees and contracts for business Identify and develop new business opportunities Coordinate with internal & external stakeholders to track, manage performance business and brand

Reaching out to potential clients to sell vouchers, collaborate across-marketing, promotion, select payment gateway services...and maintain positive long-term relationships

Analyze and negotiate payment gateway fees and contracts for business

Identify and develop new business opportunities

Coordinate with internal & external stakeholders to track, manage performance business and brand

Be in charge of communication activities to enhance brand awareness, trust, health.

Research and analyze market, customer trends and competitor to propose new initiatives Build plan and implement PR, activation, events, branding activities BTL, ATL, OOH Create plan and implement influencers activities: develop creative campaign, booking, work with agency, KOL,...to deliver brand message and product USP Closely work with internal & external stakeholders to ensure high-quality delivery of communication campaign and make sure all materials are consistent with brand positioning, brand image, guideline, product USP Create templates to collect and analyze data, track and monitor performance, budget Conduct research to measure and monitor brand health and awareness

Research and analyze market, customer trends and competitor to propose new initiatives

Build plan and implement PR, activation, events, branding activities BTL, ATL, OOH

Create plan and implement influencers activities: develop creative campaign, booking, work with agency, KOL,...to deliver brand message and product USP

Closely work with internal & external stakeholders to ensure high-quality delivery of communication campaign and make sure all materials are consistent with brand positioning, brand image, guideline, product USP

Create templates to collect and analyze data, track and monitor performance, budget

Conduct research to measure and monitor brand health and awareness

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1 – 3 years of experience in mar-com activities, planning & running marketing campaigns (Branding & Promotion campaigns), Good working knowledge of various marketing channels Strong project management & communication skills Strong analytical, negotiation and problem-solving skills Excellent logical skill, creative, proactive

At least 1 – 3 years of experience in mar-com activities, planning & running marketing campaigns (Branding & Promotion campaigns),

Good working knowledge of various marketing channels

Strong project management & communication skills

Strong analytical, negotiation and problem-solving skills

Excellent logical skill, creative, proactive

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary + KPI-based quarterly bonuses (up to 2 months per quarter). Annual General Health Check Flexible workplace without timekeeping, hybrid working and democratic environment Opportunities to take initiatives, make an impact and become a true leader/ permanent staff Entrepreneurial environment with young and ambitious colleagues Up to 30% discount for Vexere members and their family/relatives when buying bus tickets to travel within Vietnam Company trips, Team building, Year-end party, and other festivities Other benefits are further discussed at the final interview

Competitive salary + KPI-based quarterly bonuses (up to 2 months per quarter).

Annual General Health Check

Flexible workplace without timekeeping, hybrid working and democratic environment

Opportunities to take initiatives, make an impact and become a true leader/ permanent staff

Entrepreneurial environment with young and ambitious colleagues

Up to 30% discount for Vexere members and their family/relatives when buying bus tickets to travel within Vietnam

Company trips, Team building, Year-end party, and other festivities

Other benefits are further discussed at the final interview

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VEXERE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin