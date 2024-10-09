Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng IT phần mềm Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu
Ensure good engineering processes are followed and code quality is maintained.
Participate in requirement analysis, estimation, implementation, codereview, unit test, test and deployment process.
Constantly seeking to develop yourself by learning new technologies and keeping abreast of your market developments.
Work with cross-functional teams to deliver awesome-looking web UIs and web applications
Contributing to documentation (instructional, pitch and technical specifications)
Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Have at least 3 years of experience with PHP Laravel.
Familiarity with ReactJS at least 1 years of experience
Experience with relational databases (MS SQL, PostgreSQL or Oracle) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, DynamoDB, Elastic Search, Redis or Cassandra)
Able to write well-structured and maintainable code.
Familiar with agile practices such as Scrum or Kanban.
Can-do-attitude and put the goals of the team before your own prestige.
You are able and hungry to take on a lot of responsibility
Eager to learn new technologies
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Free snack-drink
Competitive salary package
5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.
Friendly, professional and open working environment.
Company trip yearly.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
