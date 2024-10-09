Tuyển IT phần mềm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu

Mức lương 18 - 25 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc IT phần mềm Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu

Ensure good engineering processes are followed and code quality is maintained. Participate in requirement analysis, estimation, implementation, codereview, unit test, test and deployment process. Constantly seeking to develop yourself by learning new technologies and keeping abreast of your market developments. Work with cross-functional teams to deliver awesome-looking web UIs and web applications Contributing to documentation (instructional, pitch and technical specifications)

Ensure good engineering processes are followed and code quality is maintained.

Participate in requirement analysis, estimation, implementation, codereview, unit test, test and deployment process.

Constantly seeking to develop yourself by learning new technologies and keeping abreast of your market developments.

Work with cross-functional teams to deliver awesome-looking web UIs and web applications

Contributing to documentation (instructional, pitch and technical specifications)

Với Mức Lương 18 - 25 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Have at least 3 years of experience with PHP Laravel. Familiarity with ReactJS at least 1 years of experience Experience with relational databases (MS SQL, PostgreSQL or Oracle) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, DynamoDB, Elastic Search, Redis or Cassandra) Able to write well-structured and maintainable code. Familiar with agile practices such as Scrum or Kanban. Can-do-attitude and put the goals of the team before your own prestige. You are able and hungry to take on a lot of responsibility Eager to learn new technologies

Have at least 3 years of experience with PHP Laravel.

Familiarity with ReactJS at least 1 years of experience

Experience with relational databases (MS SQL, PostgreSQL or Oracle) and NoSQL databases (MongoDB, DynamoDB, Elastic Search, Redis or Cassandra)

Able to write well-structured and maintainable code.

Familiar with agile practices such as Scrum or Kanban.

Can-do-attitude and put the goals of the team before your own prestige.

You are able and hungry to take on a lot of responsibility

Eager to learn new technologies

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Free snack-drink Competitive salary package 5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours. Friendly, professional and open working environment. Company trip yearly.

Free snack-drink

Competitive salary package

5 working days per week (Monday-Friday), to some extent flexible working hours.

Friendly, professional and open working environment.

Company trip yearly.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ WATA

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin