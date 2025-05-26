Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Sheico Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Công ty TNHH Sheico Việt Nam, Lô L1 Khu công nghiệp Đông Nam, Tỉnh Lộ 8, Xã Bình Mỹ, Huyện Củ Chi, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Huyện Củ Chi

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Function

Actively manage customer relationship to ensure business growth and meet quality /delivery/margin requirements, co-ordinate and communicate daily with customers on material development, sample comments, and ensure approval is obtained before buy ready. Follow up the greige booking plan and production status ensure shipments on schedule for bulk orders.

Job responsibilities

Customer Support: Consult, guide, and support local and international companies in their technical and sourcing needs.

Sales Negotiation: Negotiate deals, prepare sales contracts, and ensure customer satisfaction both before and after sales.

Business Development: Identify and pursue new sales opportunities, develop strategies to reach potential clients, and expand the customer base.

Technical Assistance: Provide technical support to customers, helping them understand product specifications.

Work with the mill for initial evaluation process, pricing quotations and the development based on customer expectations.

Responsible for merchandising activities, manage the shipping instruction and track bulk production status also payment Job.

Help to drive timely resolution of material quality issues with customers and Quality team.

Achieve the department KPIs set for sales by the management.

Market Research: Conduct market research to identify trends, customer needs, and competitive landscape.

Reporting: Prepare regular reports on sales activities, customer feedback, and market conditions to the management.

Additional Responsibilities: Perform other tasks assigned

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

A degree level qualification in textile background or experience in Garment / Textile Merchandise is preferred.

Minimum 3 years’ solid working experience in textile or sales.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Technical aptitude andability to explain product specifications.

Excellent command of written and spoken English, Vietnamese.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Sheico Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities for training and experience

In addition to salary and allowances, there is also an unexpected salary increase based on work capacity

Work in a professional environment, with promotion opportunities

Sign a contract and enjoy full insurance benefits according to current state regulations

Other benefits such as: holidays, Tet, annual leave, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Sheico Việt Nam

