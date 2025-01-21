Tuyển Product Marketing Arneplant Vietnam Company làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 1,000 - 1,500 USD

Roles & Responsibilities

A Sourcing Executive has a key role in finding the best partners to build a strong supply chain to ensure the daily operation of the company.

• Looking for the key partners of the key materials in local market (VN, Asian countries) to ensure the supply sources for our productions.

• Manage the performance of the partners, build the strong process of purchasing, evaluation of suppliers, sample approval, supplier approval; and manage the strong partnership with them.

• Closely coordinate with Sale, Planning, Warehouse to build strong plan of materials purchasing and stock, ensure the appropriate stock, the lead-time.

• Work with Quality team for supplier’s claims and solve the issue with the non-quality cost from suppliers.

• Support other relevant teams to find good partners with machinery, products, tools, outsourcing service, etc.

• Visit supplier to approve status (Factory or reseller).

• Monthly report with comparison of savings to the company, monthly purchasing report.

• Any purchasing/sourcing/warehouse administration paperwork.

• Other ad-hoc tasks be assigned by Sourcing Manager, General Director.