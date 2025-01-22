Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1,300 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,500 USD
General Purpose
• Ensure compliance with quality specifications of products based on customer requirements.
• Build and maintain a robust quality system in collaboration with various departments.
• Support continuous improvement of quality systems through data analysis and customer feedback.
Key Responsibilities
1. Quality Assurance Operations:
• Assist in daily operations of the QA team, including resource allocation and scheduling.
• Analyze quality data to identify trends, root causes of issues, and develop corrective actions.
2. Standards Compliance:
• Ensure adherence to ISO 9001 standards through regular internal and external audits.
• Create and maintain standards for production processes and product quality.
3. Continuous Improvement:
• Implement improvement opportunities to strengthen the quality assurance system.
• Monitor and validate the quality of incoming raw materials and finished products.
• Coordinate with customers to resolve quality-related complaints effectively.
4. Team Coordination:
• Provide training and guidance to team members on quality standards and processes.
• Collaborate with other departments (e.g., Production, Supply Chain) for seamless operations.
5. Reporting and Documentation:
• Prepare reports on quality issues, corrective actions, and initiatives to management.
• Maintain accurate documentation related to quality assurance processes.
Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
