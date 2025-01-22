Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1,300 - 1,500 USD

Navigos Search
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/03/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search

Mức lương
1,300 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bắc Ninh: Bắc Ninh, Thành phố Bắc Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,300 - 1,500 USD

General Purpose
• Ensure compliance with quality specifications of products based on customer requirements.
• Build and maintain a robust quality system in collaboration with various departments.
• Support continuous improvement of quality systems through data analysis and customer feedback.
Key Responsibilities
1. Quality Assurance Operations:
• Assist in daily operations of the QA team, including resource allocation and scheduling.
• Analyze quality data to identify trends, root causes of issues, and develop corrective actions.
2. Standards Compliance:
• Ensure adherence to ISO 9001 standards through regular internal and external audits.
• Create and maintain standards for production processes and product quality.
3. Continuous Improvement:
• Implement improvement opportunities to strengthen the quality assurance system.
• Monitor and validate the quality of incoming raw materials and finished products.
• Coordinate with customers to resolve quality-related complaints effectively.
4. Team Coordination:
• Provide training and guidance to team members on quality standards and processes.
• Collaborate with other departments (e.g., Production, Supply Chain) for seamless operations.
5. Reporting and Documentation:
• Prepare reports on quality issues, corrective actions, and initiatives to management.
• Maintain accurate documentation related to quality assurance processes.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: E.town Central, 11 Doan Van Bo Str, District 4, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

