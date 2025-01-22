Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 1,300 - 1,500 USD

General Purpose

• Ensure compliance with quality specifications of products based on customer requirements.

• Build and maintain a robust quality system in collaboration with various departments.

• Support continuous improvement of quality systems through data analysis and customer feedback.

Key Responsibilities

1. Quality Assurance Operations:

• Assist in daily operations of the QA team, including resource allocation and scheduling.

• Analyze quality data to identify trends, root causes of issues, and develop corrective actions.

2. Standards Compliance:

• Ensure adherence to ISO 9001 standards through regular internal and external audits.

• Create and maintain standards for production processes and product quality.

3. Continuous Improvement:

• Implement improvement opportunities to strengthen the quality assurance system.

• Monitor and validate the quality of incoming raw materials and finished products.

• Coordinate with customers to resolve quality-related complaints effectively.

4. Team Coordination:

• Provide training and guidance to team members on quality standards and processes.

• Collaborate with other departments (e.g., Production, Supply Chain) for seamless operations.

5. Reporting and Documentation:

• Prepare reports on quality issues, corrective actions, and initiatives to management.

• Maintain accurate documentation related to quality assurance processes.