Tuyển Product Marketing Armstrong Weston Vietnam Co.Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Armstrong Weston Vietnam Co.Ltd
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam, Thành phố Bắc Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- In charge of all import and export activities of the Company
- Proficient in import and export process, customs, related system software.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- 10 years of experience in import, export, tax, customs industry,…
- Well organized and planned work and have ability to manage work progress
- Good relationship with shipping lines, foreign and domestic forwarding companies and domestic shipping units and customs clearance services
Ability to work independently and solve problems flexibly;
- Experience in making annual customs settlement reports; working with customs authorities, working with customs authorities on post-clearance inspection companies.
- In charge of the entire independent handling, monitoring and settlement of export and import orders, and identify the items that need attention and irregularities in the work to find the perfect solution
- Can communicate in English
- Proficient in the use of computers
- Priority for candidates in Bac Ninh
- Well organized and planned work and have ability to manage work progress
- Good relationship with shipping lines, foreign and domestic forwarding companies and domestic shipping units and customs clearance services
Ability to work independently and solve problems flexibly;
- Experience in making annual customs settlement reports; working with customs authorities, working with customs authorities on post-clearance inspection companies.
- In charge of the entire independent handling, monitoring and settlement of export and import orders, and identify the items that need attention and irregularities in the work to find the perfect solution
- Can communicate in English
- Proficient in the use of computers
- Priority for candidates in Bac Ninh
Tại Armstrong Weston Vietnam Co.Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Armstrong Weston Vietnam Co.Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI