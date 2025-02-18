Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 35 - 45 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
Mức lương
35 - 45 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 USD
Job Responsibilities:
• Optimize production processes to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
• Conduct time and motion studies, line balancing, and workflow improvements.
• Monitor production capacity, manpower planning, and performance metrics.
• Implement lean manufacturing practices (Kaizen, 5S, Six Sigma).
• Identify cost-saving opportunities and introduce automation solutions.
• Train and guide teams on industrial engineering best practices.
Với Mức Lương 35 - 45 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Garment Technology, or related field.
• At least 5 years of experience in IE roles, including 2+ years in a managerial position.
• Strong knowledge of production optimization, line balancing, and process improvement.
• Proficient in AutoCAD and IE tools (MOST, MTM, time-motion studies).
• Good leadership, analytical, and problem-solving skills.
• Communication skills in English or Chinese.
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
