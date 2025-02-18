Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 35 - 45 USD

Mức lương 35 - 45 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

Địa điểm làm việc - Hải Phòng: Hai Phong

Product Marketing

Job Responsibilities:

• Optimize production processes to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

• Conduct time and motion studies, line balancing, and workflow improvements.

• Monitor production capacity, manpower planning, and performance metrics.

• Implement lean manufacturing practices (Kaizen, 5S, Six Sigma).

• Identify cost-saving opportunities and introduce automation solutions.

• Train and guide teams on industrial engineering best practices.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

• Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering, Garment Technology, or related field.

• At least 5 years of experience in IE roles, including 2+ years in a managerial position.

• Strong knowledge of production optimization, line balancing, and process improvement.

• Proficient in AutoCAD and IE tools (MOST, MTM, time-motion studies).

• Good leadership, analytical, and problem-solving skills.

• Communication skills in English or Chinese.

Được Hưởng

