Tuyển Product Marketing VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Material and Production Planning

- Main responsible for customer deliveries from order launch to availability for shipment

- Sales Order Acceptance. Sequence and Lead time management.

- Order confirms and release (both PRP and MRP purchasing/production orders)

- Timely release material to shopfloor

- Leading operation and planning review meeting.

2. Operation Procurement

- Ensure on-time material availability for production.

- Manage Purchase Orders to Suppliers, orders rescheduling and expediting.

- Resolve procurement issues

- Invoice correctly and timely