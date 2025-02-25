Tuyển Product Marketing VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 25/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/02/2025
VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Quảng Ninh: Factory 5, Lot CN

- 01, Dong Mai Industrial Park, Dong Mai Ward, Quang Yen Town, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, Huyện Quảng Ninh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Material and Production Planning
- Main responsible for customer deliveries from order launch to availability for shipment
- Sales Order Acceptance. Sequence and Lead time management.
- Order confirms and release (both PRP and MRP purchasing/production orders)
- Timely release material to shopfloor
- Leading operation and planning review meeting.
2. Operation Procurement
- Ensure on-time material availability for production.
- Manage Purchase Orders to Suppliers, orders rescheduling and expediting.
- Resolve procurement issues
- Invoice correctly and timely

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Minimum University Bachelor Degree
- Minimum 5 years related working experience in manufacturing company

Tại VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Factory 5, Lot CN-01, Dong Mai Industrial Park, Dong Mai Ward, Quang Yen Town, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

