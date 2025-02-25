Tuyển Product Marketing VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
- Quảng Ninh: Factory 5, Lot CN
- 01, Dong Mai Industrial Park, Dong Mai Ward, Quang Yen Town, Quang Ninh Province, Vietnam, Huyện Quảng Ninh
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Material and Production Planning
- Main responsible for customer deliveries from order launch to availability for shipment
- Sales Order Acceptance. Sequence and Lead time management.
- Order confirms and release (both PRP and MRP purchasing/production orders)
- Timely release material to shopfloor
- Leading operation and planning review meeting.
2. Operation Procurement
- Ensure on-time material availability for production.
- Manage Purchase Orders to Suppliers, orders rescheduling and expediting.
- Resolve procurement issues
- Invoice correctly and timely
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Minimum 5 years related working experience in manufacturing company
Tại VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại VDL ETG VIETNAM COMPANY LIMITED
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
