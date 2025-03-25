Tuyển Product Marketing Stanley Black & Decker Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD

The Job:

As a Product Engineer, you’ll be part of our Stanley Black & Decker team located in Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park 1, No. 35, Independent Avenue, Binh Hoa Ward, Thuan An Town, Binh Duong Province, Vietnam. Your working hours will be 5 days/48 hours/week.

You’ll get to:

- Support product testing and troubleshooting

- Support all insourcing plans to ensure corrective and preventive measures meet global SBD’s standards of robustness and effectiveness.

- Process Engineering: Collaborate with the Manufacturing Engineering team to:

>> Improve manufacturability of existing products through continuous improvement

>> Perform root cause and corrective action on existing products: 5 Why, Fishbones, 8D

>> Use documented hardware change management processes to implement product design changes

- NPD and Product Engineering:

>> Work efficiently across functions from design, quality, and manufacturing teams to deliver optimized solutions

>>Support in the process of setting specifications for new equipment and perform test procedures to verify and validate product quality and efficacy