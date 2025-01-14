Tuyển Product Marketing Samsung SDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Samsung SDS
- Hà Nội: No.Samsung SDS WH, Quang Minh Cold WH, Lot Quang Minh Industrial Zone, Me Linh, Ha Noi
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
OVERALL SCOPE OF THE ORGANISATION
Main duty: in charge of Local Distribution trucking operation of all projects and other related issues.
BROAD SCOPE:
Managing about Trucking Plan between multiple projects, keep find way to Save cost & Efficient Local Distribution Operation of the projects/requests from DC Manager/Part Leader/Project Leader
ESSENTIAL DUTIES/ RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Surveying, building SOP & KPI suitable for each project related to transportation (retails, vans, small trucks, refrigerated trucks, containers...)
- Monitoring customer delivery plans, arranging daily and weekly transportation plans accordingly, meeting customer KPIs and schedules
- Managing the transportation network of Trucking Service Providers, responsible for managing and operating rental trucks according to the nature of each project.
- Responsibility in adjusting and optimizing management processes to save costs, building competitive price structure to serve the sales team's business strategies and goals.
- Arranging scientific, optimal and reasonable transportation schedules to grasp customer delivery times/packing times, avoiding waste.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Samsung SDS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Samsung SDS
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
