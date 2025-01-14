Tuyển Product Marketing Samsung SDS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

OVERALL SCOPE OF THE ORGANISATION

Main duty: in charge of Local Distribution trucking operation of all projects and other related issues.

BROAD SCOPE:

Managing about Trucking Plan between multiple projects, keep find way to Save cost & Efficient Local Distribution Operation of the projects/requests from DC Manager/Part Leader/Project Leader

ESSENTIAL DUTIES/ RESPONSIBILITIES:

- Surveying, building SOP & KPI suitable for each project related to transportation (retails, vans, small trucks, refrigerated trucks, containers...)

- Monitoring customer delivery plans, arranging daily and weekly transportation plans accordingly, meeting customer KPIs and schedules

- Managing the transportation network of Trucking Service Providers, responsible for managing and operating rental trucks according to the nature of each project.

- Responsibility in adjusting and optimizing management processes to save costs, building competitive price structure to serve the sales team's business strategies and goals.

- Arranging scientific, optimal and reasonable transportation schedules to grasp customer delivery times/packing times, avoiding waste.