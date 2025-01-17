Tuyển Product Marketing Aeon Mall Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 650 - 800 USD

AEONMALL Vietnam Co., Ltd is a core enterprise of AEON group, specializing in shopping mall development and business operation. Based on the basic philosophy “The customer first”, we are continuing our efforts to create malls that enhance the quality of life, stimulate local economic activity and contribute to community life and culture.

- Position: 01 IT Executive

- Work location: Hanoi Head Office, 3rd fIoor, East Office, AEON MALL Long Bien, No. 27 Co Linh Road, Long Bien Ward, Long Bien District, Hanoi

- Working time: Monday - Friday, 8:30 AM - 5:30 PM

- Report to: Senior Manager/Team Leader

Job Description:

1) Propose, manage and facilitate the project to introduce and upgrade IT systems (20%).

2) Create new operation rules and scheme for internal company by DX as a leader of project (15%).

3) Communicate with business departments to get an overview of the entire business and clarify end-user requirements (15%).

4) Deploying, operating, maintaining and monitoring the entire IT infrastructure, network, cloud and system (10%).