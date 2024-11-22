Tuyển Product Marketing Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Icetea Labs
- Hà Nội: Tầng 17, Tòa HUD, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Job Description
This position is suitable for young Gen Z marketers:
Opportunity to work with a strong team of Builders from successful projects in 2021 of Icetea Labs.
Opportunity to learn and improve knowledge and experience in the industry, and prepare for new opportunities in the future.
The opportunity to become the representative of the project and sign the exclusive image with a long-term contract.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Support - Execute - Measure & Report about marketing plans and campaigns
For examples:
Maintaining our social media presence across all social channels
Conducting market research (customer insights, market insights, competitor analysis)
Support on Structuring, managing, and growing our communities
Support on Designing and implementing incentive programs to promote engagement and growth with existing and potential networks
Support on writing content short form
Other Marketing tasks
Job Requirements
Have Marketing relevant experience is a plus.
Professional proficiency in written English.
Eager-to-learn, resilient, and challenge-oriented individual.
Possess a data-oriented and customer-centric mindset.
Knowledge about Blockchain is a plus
Benefits
Monthly Marketing training sections and on-job training.
Gain experience in various roles within the marketing field and establish a clear career direction.
Working in A Class Office with recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties.
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts.
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.
How to Apply
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
