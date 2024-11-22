Tuyển Product Marketing Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu

Product Marketing Icetea Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 4 Triệu

Icetea Labs
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
Icetea Labs

Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Icetea Labs

Mức lương
Đến 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 17, Tòa HUD, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu

This position is suitable for young Gen Z marketers:
Opportunity to work with a strong team of Builders from successful projects in 2021 of Icetea Labs.
Opportunity to learn and improve knowledge and experience in the industry, and prepare for new opportunities in the future.
The opportunity to become the representative of the project and sign the exclusive image with a long-term contract.
JOB DESCRIPTION
Support - Execute - Measure & Report about marketing plans and campaigns
For examples:
Maintaining our social media presence across all social channels
Conducting market research (customer insights, market insights, competitor analysis)
Support on Structuring, managing, and growing our communities
Support on Designing and implementing incentive programs to promote engagement and growth with existing and potential networks
Support on writing content short form
Other Marketing tasks

Với Mức Lương Đến 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Undergraduate or recent graduate in marketing and business.
Have Marketing relevant experience is a plus.
Professional proficiency in written English.
Eager-to-learn, resilient, and challenge-oriented individual.
Possess a data-oriented and customer-centric mindset.
Knowledge about Blockchain is a plus

Tại Icetea Labs Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (upto 4M gross).
Monthly Marketing training sections and on-job training.
Gain experience in various roles within the marketing field and establish a clear career direction.
Working in A Class Office with recreation space, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties.
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts.
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Icetea Labs

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Icetea Labs

Icetea Labs

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

