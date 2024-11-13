Tuyển Product Marketing True Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại True Platform
- Hà Nội: 2rd floor, A Building, Rivera Park, No. 69 Vu Trong Phung, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Thanh Xuân
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu
ABOUT US
Since our first days in 2017, True Platform has empowered individuals and businesses to become high-output organizations. We do this by delivering comprehensive yet practical work management solutions, unlocking the power of self-leading teams, and ensuring seamlessly efficient operations that build sustainable well-run businesses.
In 7 years, True Platform has expanded its reach to encompass all scales and industries, with over 9000 fast-growing companies solely in APAC. Our revolution platform is redefining the possibilities of work management and empowering people to build great things.
Our products: Rework Platform (Workflow management) & Success Platform (CRM)
Rework Platform
Success Platform
WHAT YOU DO
We are looking for a passionate and innovative Product Marketing Executive who will be responsible for creating and executing marketing campaigns that fuel business growth. This role requires you to work across three core areas: Product, Customer, and Marketing, ensuring that our products are successfully positioned and promoted to the right audience.
If you are customer-centric, results-driven, and excited about driving product success through strategic marketing initiatives, this could be the perfect role for you!
Product:
- Deeply understand the company‘s products and effectively communicate their benefits to users;
- Translate technical features into compelling user benefits and value propositions.
Customer:
- Conduct market research to understand customer pain points and how our products provide solutions;
- Collaborate with sales and customer success teams to create impactful marketing collateral, such as brochures, presentations, and case studies.
Marketing:
- Develop and implement comprehensive product marketing strategies, including audience targeting, advertising, and product launches;
- Create and execute digital marketing campaigns using landing pages, social media, and ad platforms like Facebook Ads and Google Ads;
- Craft clear, compelling product messaging and positioning that resonates with targetcustomers;
- Design and build marketing materials to support internal teams and promote products to external audiences.
Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- This role isn‘t suited for someone looking to manage a large team;
- If you prefer a predictable workflow, this fast-paced and dynamic environment may not be ideal.
WHO YOU ARE:
Must-Have Qualifications:
- Bachelor‘s degree in Marketing, Communication, or a related field;
- Proficiency in copywriting and graphic design (Canva);
- Experience running campaigns on platforms like Facebook Ads and Google Ads;
- Excellent English skills, both written and verbal (equivalent IELTS 6.5+);
- A strong passion for both products and customers, constantly engaging with the product and understanding customer stories;
- A creative and innovative mindset with a builder’s spirit;
- Discipline in execution and flexibility in approach.
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
- Experience marketing across global markets;
- Technical skills, such as knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript;
- Other creativity skills (photography/ videography, story writing, hand drawing,..).
Tại True Platform Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Special Benefits:
- Attractive compensation package (basic salary + performance bonuses);
- Flexible salary increase evaluations (twice a year) based on performance;
- One-month probationary review based on performance;
- Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to the Company‘s regulations;
- Periodic health examination;
- Health Insurance TrueCare for employees with 1+ year of work;
- Team-building activities, a minimum of 2 vacations per year, and other engagement activities;
- Other benefits as per labor laws.
Personal Development:
- Professional development support: Regular mentorship, workshops, and free resources to support your career growth;
- Fast-track your career: Join our pioneering team in launching products in domestic and international markets, and grow with the product‘s scalability;
- Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your skills through a comprehensive training program;
- Talented colleagues: Work with a team of enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have already built and launched a highly large-scale system serving 60+ millions of pageviews, hundreds of thousands users each month, and 9000+ enterprises; and graduated from top universities in Vietnam & the world.
GET READY TO BE OUR PRODUCT MARKETING EXECUTIVE!
INTERVIEW PROCESS:
- Round 1: CV & Portfolio application
- Round 2: Technical & Culture Interview
- Round 3: CEO Interview
- Round 4: Trial Day/ Job Experience (full-day paid)
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại True Platform
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI