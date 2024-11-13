Tuyển Product Marketing True Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

True Platform
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
Product Marketing

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại True Platform

Mức lương
20 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 2rd floor, A Building, Rivera Park, No. 69 Vu Trong Phung, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

ABOUT US
Since our first days in 2017, True Platform has empowered individuals and businesses to become high-output organizations. We do this by delivering comprehensive yet practical work management solutions, unlocking the power of self-leading teams, and ensuring seamlessly efficient operations that build sustainable well-run businesses.
In 7 years, True Platform has expanded its reach to encompass all scales and industries, with over 9000 fast-growing companies solely in APAC. Our revolution platform is redefining the possibilities of work management and empowering people to build great things.
Our products: Rework Platform (Workflow management) & Success Platform (CRM)
Rework Platform
Success Platform
WHAT YOU DO
We are looking for a passionate and innovative Product Marketing Executive who will be responsible for creating and executing marketing campaigns that fuel business growth. This role requires you to work across three core areas: Product, Customer, and Marketing, ensuring that our products are successfully positioned and promoted to the right audience.
If you are customer-centric, results-driven, and excited about driving product success through strategic marketing initiatives, this could be the perfect role for you!
Product:
- Deeply understand the company‘s products and effectively communicate their benefits to users;
- Translate technical features into compelling user benefits and value propositions.
Customer:
- Conduct market research to understand customer pain points and how our products provide solutions;
- Collaborate with sales and customer success teams to create impactful marketing collateral, such as brochures, presentations, and case studies.
Marketing:
- Develop and implement comprehensive product marketing strategies, including audience targeting, advertising, and product launches;
- Create and execute digital marketing campaigns using landing pages, social media, and ad platforms like Facebook Ads and Google Ads;
- Craft clear, compelling product messaging and positioning that resonates with targetcustomers;
- Design and build marketing materials to support internal teams and promote products to external audiences.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHO THIS ROLE IS NOT FOR:
- This role isn‘t suited for someone looking to manage a large team;
- If you prefer a predictable workflow, this fast-paced and dynamic environment may not be ideal.
WHO YOU ARE:
Must-Have Qualifications:
- Bachelor‘s degree in Marketing, Communication, or a related field;
- Proficiency in copywriting and graphic design (Canva);
- Experience running campaigns on platforms like Facebook Ads and Google Ads;
- Excellent English skills, both written and verbal (equivalent IELTS 6.5+);
- A strong passion for both products and customers, constantly engaging with the product and understanding customer stories;
- A creative and innovative mindset with a builder’s spirit;
- Discipline in execution and flexibility in approach.
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
- Experience marketing across global markets;
- Technical skills, such as knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript;
- Other creativity skills (photography/ videography, story writing, hand drawing,..).

Tại True Platform Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN GET
Special Benefits:
- Attractive compensation package (basic salary + performance bonuses);
- Flexible salary increase evaluations (twice a year) based on performance;
- One-month probationary review based on performance;
- Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to the Company‘s regulations;
- Periodic health examination;
- Health Insurance TrueCare for employees with 1+ year of work;
- Team-building activities, a minimum of 2 vacations per year, and other engagement activities;
- Other benefits as per labor laws.
Personal Development:
- Professional development support: Regular mentorship, workshops, and free resources to support your career growth;
- Fast-track your career: Join our pioneering team in launching products in domestic and international markets, and grow with the product‘s scalability;
- Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your skills through a comprehensive training program;
- Talented colleagues: Work with a team of enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have already built and launched a highly large-scale system serving 60+ millions of pageviews, hundreds of thousands users each month, and 9000+ enterprises; and graduated from top universities in Vietnam & the world.
GET READY TO BE OUR PRODUCT MARKETING EXECUTIVE!
INTERVIEW PROCESS:
- Round 1: CV & Portfolio application
- Round 2: Technical & Culture Interview
- Round 3: CEO Interview
- Round 4: Trial Day/ Job Experience (full-day paid)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại True Platform

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 2, Tháp A, tòa Rivera Park, 69 Vũ Trọng Phụng, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

