Tuyển Product Marketing True Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 2rd floor, A Building, Rivera Park, No. 69 Vu Trong Phung, Thanh Xuan, Hanoi, Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu

ABOUT US

Since our first days in 2017, True Platform has empowered individuals and businesses to become high-output organizations. We do this by delivering comprehensive yet practical work management solutions, unlocking the power of self-leading teams, and ensuring seamlessly efficient operations that build sustainable well-run businesses.

In 7 years, True Platform has expanded its reach to encompass all scales and industries, with over 9000 fast-growing companies solely in APAC. Our revolution platform is redefining the possibilities of work management and empowering people to build great things.

Our products: Rework Platform (Workflow management) & Success Platform (CRM)

Rework Platform

Success Platform

WHAT YOU DO

We are looking for a passionate and innovative Product Marketing Executive who will be responsible for creating and executing marketing campaigns that fuel business growth. This role requires you to work across three core areas: Product, Customer, and Marketing, ensuring that our products are successfully positioned and promoted to the right audience.

If you are customer-centric, results-driven, and excited about driving product success through strategic marketing initiatives, this could be the perfect role for you!

Product:

- Deeply understand the company‘s products and effectively communicate their benefits to users;

- Translate technical features into compelling user benefits and value propositions.

Customer:

- Conduct market research to understand customer pain points and how our products provide solutions;

- Collaborate with sales and customer success teams to create impactful marketing collateral, such as brochures, presentations, and case studies.

Marketing:

- Develop and implement comprehensive product marketing strategies, including audience targeting, advertising, and product launches;

- Create and execute digital marketing campaigns using landing pages, social media, and ad platforms like Facebook Ads and Google Ads;

- Craft clear, compelling product messaging and positioning that resonates with targetcustomers;

- Design and build marketing materials to support internal teams and promote products to external audiences.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

WHO THIS ROLE IS NOT FOR:

- This role isn‘t suited for someone looking to manage a large team;

- If you prefer a predictable workflow, this fast-paced and dynamic environment may not be ideal.

WHO YOU ARE:

Must-Have Qualifications:

- Bachelor‘s degree in Marketing, Communication, or a related field;

- Proficiency in copywriting and graphic design (Canva);

- Experience running campaigns on platforms like Facebook Ads and Google Ads;

- Excellent English skills, both written and verbal (equivalent IELTS 6.5+);

- A strong passion for both products and customers, constantly engaging with the product and understanding customer stories;

- A creative and innovative mindset with a builder’s spirit;

- Discipline in execution and flexibility in approach.

Nice-to-Have Qualifications:

- Experience marketing across global markets;

- Technical skills, such as knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript;

- Other creativity skills (photography/ videography, story writing, hand drawing,..).

Tại True Platform Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

WHAT YOU CAN GET

Special Benefits:

- Attractive compensation package (basic salary + performance bonuses);

- Flexible salary increase evaluations (twice a year) based on performance;

- One-month probationary review based on performance;

- Social insurance, health insurance, and unemployment insurance according to the Company‘s regulations;

- Periodic health examination;

- Health Insurance TrueCare for employees with 1+ year of work;

- Team-building activities, a minimum of 2 vacations per year, and other engagement activities;

- Other benefits as per labor laws.

Personal Development:

- Professional development support: Regular mentorship, workshops, and free resources to support your career growth;

- Fast-track your career: Join our pioneering team in launching products in domestic and international markets, and grow with the product‘s scalability;

- Unlimited learning opportunities: Enhance your skills through a comprehensive training program;

- Talented colleagues: Work with a team of enthusiastic and professional Product Builders who have already built and launched a highly large-scale system serving 60+ millions of pageviews, hundreds of thousands users each month, and 9000+ enterprises; and graduated from top universities in Vietnam & the world.

GET READY TO BE OUR PRODUCT MARKETING EXECUTIVE!

INTERVIEW PROCESS:

- Round 1: CV & Portfolio application

- Round 2: Technical & Culture Interview

- Round 3: CEO Interview

- Round 4: Trial Day/ Job Experience (full-day paid)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại True Platform

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin