Tuyển IT Project Manager FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Lô T2, Đường D1, khu Công nghệ cao, TP. Thủ Đức, TP. Hồ Chí Minh, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc IT Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About us

In 2023, FPT Software officially made its mark on the global billion-dollar company list. This is evidence of the talent and efforts of multiple generations of employees at FPT Software.

Why not explore your potential and embark on a brilliant journey with us?

Job Brief

Project Manager

Responsibilities

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• University degree, preferably in IT field PMP certificate is preferable

• Fluent English to communicate directly with onshore and client

• At least 3 years of working experience

• Mastered at least one project management methodology and is familiar with others (Agile/ Scrum, Waterfall...)

• Experience of at least one software development lifecycle and is familiar with others

• Experience of managing fixed price project

• Experience of monitoring project quality, risk management & EVM concept

• Master of at least one software development estimation method

• Demonstrate the ability to manage project/account complexity and size as described in Job Family

• Project management, Problem solving skills

• Software programming languages and business analysis skill are a plus

• Proactive, can do attitude

• High sense of organization and responsibility

• Interpersonal skill, able to work independently

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• “FPT care” health insurance provided by Petrolimex (PJICO) and is exclusive for FPT employees.

• Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

• Salary review 2 times/year or on excellent performance

• International, dynamic, friendly working environment

• Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

• Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin