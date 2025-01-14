Tuyển IT Project Manager Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

About the role:

The Strategy & Innovation Office (SIO) at Vinamilk is tasked with the mission to re-invent the way we do business and serve customers. It requires strong critical and analytical thinking to challenge and create solutions across our core capabilities: from agricultural, manufacturing, supply chain to sales, marketing, and go-to-market activities.

And the Creative team within the SIO aims to build new and successful brands that resonate with consumers. The team cultivates collaborations from a multidisciplinary team of strategists, analysts, creative technologists, copywriters, and art directors to create content, communications, and experiences across: Vinamilk corporate brands, sub-brands, subsidiary brands and across platforms: posts, packaging, e-commerce, retail.

With the need of expending the team, we are looking for a responsible Coordinator to keep an organization running smoothly by conducting day-to-day office and administrative support activities. You also assist the PMO to ensure work efficiency and compliance with company rules and regulations.

To succeed in this role, you should have excellent organizational, time management and communication skills, as you’ll collaborate with external and internal teams to deliver results on deadlines.

Main Responsibilities