Tuyển Project Manager Công ty Cổ Phần Galaxy Technology Services làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Lead the development team to ensure that assigned duties meet the business requirements and the company's objectives.

• Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs.

• Build and manage a schedule to ensure work is identified, assigned, and completed on time.

• Successfully manage the relationship with the client through clear communication patterns.

• Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation throughout the entire process.

• Perform risk management to minimize project risks.

• Identify, track, manage, prevent, and resolve any project issues that may occur.

• Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques.

• Work directly with foreign customers.

• Involved in the recruiting and training of project staff.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• From 3-5 years working experience at PM level.

• Strong communication with customers & stakeholders.

• Strong process management with big & complicated projects.

• Planning, leading, organizing and motivating Agile project teams.

• Manage the end-to-end project lifecycle, from initiation to closure, ensuring adherence to project management methodologies and best practices.

• Control project scope, objectives, deliverables, and success criteria in collaboration with stakeholders.

• Develop and maintain project plans, schedules, and budgets, and track progress against established milestones.

• Identify and manage project risks, issues, and dependencies, and develop mitigation strategies.

• Coordinate and collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers, consultants, and other stakeholders, to ensure effective project execution.

• Communicate project status, updates, and risks to stakeholders, including clients, partners, and internal teams.

• Conduct regular project meetings, facilitate discussions, and provide guidance and support to project team members.

• Ensure project deliverables meet quality standards and client expectations.

• Manage stakeholder expectations, address concerns, and maintain strong relationships throughout the project lifecycle.

• Monitor and report on project performance, including budget, timeline, and resource utilization.

• Being able to communicate in English is a big advantage.

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Galaxy Technology Services Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thu nhập khi đạt 100% KPI: Thoả thuận

Lương cứng không phụ thuộc doanh số

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Galaxy Technology Services

