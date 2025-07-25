Tuyển Project Manager Praxis Automation Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Praxis Automation Technology is an expanding, independent Dutch company, with a representative office in Vietnam. We design, manufacture, and deliver a variety of monitoring and control systems for the marine environment: Alarm Monitoring Systems, Power Management Systems, Propulsion Control Systems, Cargo Control Systems, Dynamic Position Systems, Fire Systems, Navigation Light Systems and Intergraded Bridge Systems.

For the extension of our activities, in our office in Hai Phong, Vietnam, we require an engineer for our Customer Service Department:

• As a Service Engineer you solve problems on board sea-going ships equipped with our own systems.

• With new buildings you will be involved in commissioning jobs.

• After intensive in-house training you are expected to do these jobs individually, however, assistance from the office in Hai Phong will be provided. In a short time, you will get a significant experience in the maritime world.

• Travelling to/from several shipyards in or outside Vietnam is part of this job.

• In-house project engineering for a new delivery of alarm–control systems.

Work Conditions:

We offer a suitable salary and good secondary work conditions, possibility for studies to get more acquainted with the applicable technologies and equipment. We expect active input and offer an informal friendly work environment.