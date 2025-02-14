Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION:

We are looking for a talent candidate for Furniture QA administration.

In this position, this person will do:

1. Overview all QC’s daily quality reports to make sure all QC team members complete the report on Qamar system correctly.

2. Support to train new QC on how to use Qamar system for daily quality report.

3. Inform vendors about our company quality standards and compliance.

4. Report to department manager and chief representative.