Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Living Spaces
- Bình Dương: Tòa nhà Văn Phòng – Thương Mại – Dịch Vụ Becamex, Số 1, Đường Hùng Vương, Phường Hoà Phú, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are looking for a talent candidate for Furniture QA administration.
In this position, this person will do:
1. Overview all QC’s daily quality reports to make sure all QC team members complete the report on Qamar system correctly.
2. Support to train new QC on how to use Qamar system for daily quality report.
3. Inform vendors about our company quality standards and compliance.
4. Report to department manager and chief representative.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Must speak very well English (4 skills)
2. Furniture business experience must be preferable.
3. Prefer candidate who live in Binh Duong area.
4. Fresh Graduates with good English welcome to apply.
BENEFIT
1. 13th annual bonus
Tại Living Spaces Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Living Spaces
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
