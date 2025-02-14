Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Living Spaces làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Living Spaces
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Living Spaces

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Living Spaces

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Bình Dương: Tòa nhà Văn Phòng – Thương Mại – Dịch Vụ Becamex, Số 1, Đường Hùng Vương, Phường Hoà Phú, Thành phố Thủ Dầu Một

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION:
We are looking for a talent candidate for Furniture QA administration.
In this position, this person will do:
1. Overview all QC’s daily quality reports to make sure all QC team members complete the report on Qamar system correctly.
2. Support to train new QC on how to use Qamar system for daily quality report.
3. Inform vendors about our company quality standards and compliance.
4. Report to department manager and chief representative.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

JOB’S REQUIREMENT
1. Must speak very well English (4 skills)
2. Furniture business experience must be preferable.
3. Prefer candidate who live in Binh Duong area.
4. Fresh Graduates with good English welcome to apply.
BENEFIT
1. 13th annual bonus

Tại Living Spaces Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Living Spaces

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Living Spaces

Living Spaces

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Binh Duong New City Area at the Becamex Hotel/Office complex.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

