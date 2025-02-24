Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Công Ty TNHH Dic (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Công Ty TNHH Dic (Việt Nam)
- Bình Dương: DIC in Bình Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
RESPONSIBILITY / TRÁCH NHIỆM
• Work at DICVN
• Intermediate English level
Responsibilities:
• Handle and manage Technical Sales of Flexo ink business: Solvent bases / Water bases / UV bases
• Do technical services to customer factory in printing line: color matching/printing trouble shooting
• Prepare field service report and send to superiors after servicing.
• Collaborate with the sales team to identify potential new customers and business opportunities
• Provide technical support during pre-sales activities and product introductions
• Develop and deliver technical presentation to potential and existing customers
• Respond to technical inquiries and provide ongoing support post-sales
• Coordinate with the product development team to incorporate customer feedback
• Contribute to sales strategies, sales targets and coordinate to achieve the set target of the assigned products
• Develop the understanding of products, update market trends, and the competitive activities.
• Willing to travel for business trip domestically and abroad
• Follow other tasks as per request from direct superiors
