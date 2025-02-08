Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại HYUNDAI Kefico
- Hải Dương: Lô XN 01 – Khu công nghiệp Đại An – P. Tứ Minh – TP. Hải Dương – Tỉnh Hải Dương, Thành phố Hải Dương
Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Main job:
1. Quality magazine
- Collect quality data and design quality magazines by quarterly
2. Quality training
- Summary training report
- Update and follow the training history of courses and trainees
3. Quality activities
- Verify the actual actions in the report of related teams
- Support holding event in schedule of quality event
Sub job:
1. Support QMS management
- Support & follow up regular internal audit implementation
- Support & follow up 3rd party & customer audits
- Support QMS maintenance & improvement
2. Other assigned jobs by the manager, if any.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HYUNDAI Kefico Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HYUNDAI Kefico
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI