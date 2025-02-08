Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Main job:

1. Quality magazine

- Collect quality data and design quality magazines by quarterly

2. Quality training

- Summary training report

- Update and follow the training history of courses and trainees

3. Quality activities

- Verify the actual actions in the report of related teams

- Support holding event in schedule of quality event

Sub job:

1. Support QMS management

- Support & follow up regular internal audit implementation

- Support & follow up 3rd party & customer audits

- Support QMS maintenance & improvement

2. Other assigned jobs by the manager, if any.